USCIS issues a new employment-based Green Card alert for Form I-693

Last week, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services commenced its H1B lottery selection announcement series as selected registrants started receiving the good news via email. It was announced earlier that notice alerts would keep coming until April 1. On Monday, USCIS issued a new alert for employment-based Green Card applicants via their social media. New alert for Employment-based Green Card applicants.(Reuters File)

It highlighted that some applicants, including those who may have filed Green Cards based on Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, had been sent a ‘Request for Evidence’ for Form I-693. The message prompted them to respond as soon as possible so their adjustment application status could be finalised.

What is Form I-693?

The Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, i.e. Form I-693, is used to show that noncitizens seeking immigration benefits are free from any condition that would otherwise render them inadmissible to the US on health-related grounds.

Beginning March 31, 2023, the policy regarding Form I-693's validity period was revised. USCIS now deems it retaining evidentiary value for two years from the date the civil surgeon signed it, regardless of the application date with USCIS. Initially, this cap was limited to no more than 60 days.

USCIS Immigration Fee Hike

In another news, higher immigration fees take effect from April 1 as a US district court refuted the plea to block the USCIS fee hike. In a rule announced on January 31, USCIS introduced the hike across a wide array of applications. Applications submitted April 1 onwards will include the fee update, with I-526 petitions witnessing a 204% increase and I-829 application fees a 154% hike.

According to the new rule, American employers will have to pay approximately $9400 for a first-time H-1B visa holder's petition. The Electronic Registration Fee for each H-1B beneficiary will also jump from $10 to $215.

USCIS also recently revised the Policy Manual to align with the changes. Updates cover new form fees, fee waivers, fee exemptions and other clauses.

Check out USCIS Fee Schedule: https://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/document/forms/g-1055.pdf