USCIS August 2025 visa bulleting: When will it be released? Latest update here

The visa bulletin is released by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in coordination with the Bureau of Consular Affairs at the US Department of State every month and helps those who have applied or are planning to apply for a green card to keep up to date with the process. Representational image.(Unsplash)

When will the August bulletin be released?

As of now, the official website of the US Department of State shows “Coming Soon” at the status tab, which reveals when the visa bulletin for August 2025 will be released. This year, visa bulletins have been released by the responsible agencies during the first week of the previous month, so those looking for an update may not have to wait for long.

UCIS recently also revised the procedures for applicants filing for employment-based or family-sponsored preference adjustment of status.

“USCIS, in coordination with the Department of State, is revising the procedures for determining visa availability for applicants waiting to file for employment-based or family-sponsored preference adjustment of status. The revised process will better align with procedures the Department of State uses for foreign nationals who seek to become U.S. permanent residents by applying for immigrant visas at U.S. consulates and embassies abroad,” the website states.

Also read: US opens student visa applications, urges applicants to follow rules

July 2025 bulletin

The July bulletin revealed the status of various visas split between the family-based and employment-based categories. The July 2025 bulletin was released on June 3. As usual, this provided usual information on dates for filing and final action dates, along with data on which countries are currently facing a backlog and who is eligible to move ahead.

A statement from UCIS on the July 2025 bulletin read:

“Unless otherwise indicated on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website at www.uscis.gov/visabulletininfo, individuals seeking to file applications for adjustment of status with USCIS must use the 'Final Action Dates' charts below for determining when they can file such applications.

Also read: ‘Those in US illegally or commit visa fraud will be held responsible’: Embassy in India

"When USCIS determines that there are more immigrant visas available for the fiscal year than there are known applicants for such visas, USCIS will state on its website that applicants may instead use the ‘Dates for Filing Visa Applications’ charts in this Bulletin.”

By Stuti Gupta