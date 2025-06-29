‘Those in US illegally or commit visa fraud will be held responsible’: Embassy in India

The United States' embassy in India on Saturday issued a warning to people who are staying in US illegally or have committed visa fraud, saying they would be “held responsible”. The statement comes amid the Donald Trump-led administration's crackdown on immigration.

In a post on their official X handle, the US embassy said that anyone breaking the country's law would receive punishment with “significant crime penalties”.

The statement comes amid the Donald Trump-led administration's crackdown on immigration, the recent example being California.

Trump's immigration raids in California led to protests and turmoil, especially in Los Angeles, following which the US President on June 7 took control of California's National Guard and deployed 4000 troops, without Governor Gavin Newsom's permission.

The US embassy in India has, over the last month, issues a series of statements and guidelines pertaining to visa applications. On June 26, the embassy said that the screening for US visas does not stop after the document is issued. “We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all US laws and immigration rules – and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don't,” the embassy said in a post on X.

In another post, the embassy said that the US had increased “enforcement of immigration laws and removal of illegal aliens.” It stated that illegal entry in the US would lead to detention, deportation, and “permanent consequences for future visa eligibility.” It added that those who violate the laws would face prison sentences and deportation.

USCIS warning to green card holders

The embassy's statement comes days after the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a warning to green card holders. In a post on X, the US government agency said it would revoke permanent residency and visa privileges granted to individuals found guilty of serious offences, such as endorsing terrorist activity.

The agency said that those who have a green card or visa would still be ineligible to stay in the US if they “advocate for violence, endorse or support terrorist activity, or encourage others to do so.”

Social media directive to visa applicants

The US has also issued a directive for those applying for a US visa, asking them to make their social media accounts public. While saying that this was done for “national security and public safety”, the US has asked applicants to list out all social media usernames or handles that they have used over the last five years.

“Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit,” US embassy in India said in a post on X. It added that omission of any social media information could lead to denial of visa or even ineligibility to apply for a US visa in the future.