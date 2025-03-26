New York, Two US lawmakers have introduced a bill seeking to sanction Pakistan's Army chief General Asim Munir for engaging in the "wrongful persecution and imprisonment" of political opponents and the release of detainees including former premier Imran Khan, a media report said. US lawmakers seek to sanction Pak Army chief for political 'persecution', free Imran Khan

The “Pakistan Democracy Act” was introduced by Republican representative from South Carolina Joe Wilson and Democratic representative from California Jimmy Panetta on Monday, The Hill reported.

The bipartisan bill accuses Gen Munir of “knowingly engaging in the wrongful persecution and imprisonment of political opponents", and would place sanctions on the military chief within 180 days under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act. According to the news portal, violators can be subjected to denial of entry to the US and ineligibility for US visas.

It also seeks the identification of other key individuals involved in the “persecution” and the imposition of similar bans on them.

The bill gives the president the power to drop the sanctions if “military rule has ended in Pakistan and rule of law and civilian-led democracy has been restored” and “all wrongfully detained political detainees have been released from detention.”

Wilson called the 72-year-old former leader Khan a "political prisoner", and blamed Pakistan's powerful military for his "unjust detention", according to the news portal.

Khan has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was dismissed through a no-confidence motion in 2022. He was arrested in August 2023 and is currently incarcerated in Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala Jail.

According to his party, he faces over 200 cases, got bail in some of them, was convicted in some others, and hearings are going on for some more.

Wilson told The Hill that he wrote a letter to President Trump urging him to “put pressure on Pakistan’s military leadership including through visa bans, to restore democracy and release Mr Khan.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.