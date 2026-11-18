US mortgage demand fell last week as borrowing costs increased, ending a month-long period during which mortgage activity had been improving as interest rates gradually declined. The sharp rise in mortgage rates pushed total mortgage applications down 2.3% from the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) seasonally adjusted index. US mortgage demand falls as 30-year home loan rates rise to 7.35%. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

The average interest rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 7.35% from 7.21% last week. This was the highest level in three weeks. These loans had balances of $832,750 or less and required a 20% down payment.

The average points borrowers paid also increased to 0.79 from 0.75, including the loan origination fee. Points are upfront charges that borrowers pay to lenders to get a mortgage.

The rise in US Treasury bond yields pushed mortgage rates higher. Treasury yields increased last week after data showed that inflation accelerated in October. Federal Reserve officials also indicated that more interest rate hikes could be needed in the coming months.

Higher Treasury yields generally push mortgage rates up, making home loans more expensive for people planning to buy or refinance a house.

"Treasury yields rose last week amid data showing inflation accelerated in October and Fed officials acknowledging that additional rate hikes may be needed in the coming months," said Joel Kan, vice president and deputy chief economist at the MBA.

Mortgage refinancing applications fall 2% Applications to refinance existing home loans fell 2% last week compared with the previous week. Refinancing allows homeowners to replace their existing mortgage with a new loan, usually to get a different interest rate or change their loan terms.

Refinance applications were also 54% lower than during the same week a year ago, showing that fewer homeowners were looking to replace their existing home loans.

However, not all refinancing activity declined. Applications for Federal Housing Administration (FHA) refinances increased by almost 7% during the week. FHA loans are government-backed mortgages that offer borrowers lower down payment requirements and lower interest rates. However, borrowers taking these loans must also pay mortgage insurance.

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FHA mortgage rates were around 0.30 percentage points lower than regular conforming mortgage rates, making these loans a cheaper refinancing option for some homeowners. "The FHA rate was roughly 30 basis points below the conforming rate, which supported refinance opportunities for some homeowners," Kan said.

Home purchase mortgage applications drop 3% Applications for home purchase mortgages fell 3% last week compared with the previous week, as higher borrowing costs continued to affect people planning to buy houses. Purchase mortgage applications were also 18% lower than during the same week last year, showing that demand from potential homebuyers remained weak.

Buyers are facing two major problems: high homeownership costs and weaker confidence in the overall US economy. Persistent inflation is adding to these concerns. As everyday expenses remain high and mortgage rates increase, buying a home becomes more difficult for many Americans.

What happens to US mortgage rates next? Mortgage rates remained almost unchanged at the start of this week, according to a separate survey by Mortgage News Daily. This suggests that borrowing costs have not yet seen another major move after last week's increase. Investors and homebuyers are now waiting for more US housing data due later this week.

The US Census Bureau is scheduled to release its monthly housing starts and building permits report. These figures will provide information about the number of new homes being built and the number of permits issued for future construction.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) is also scheduled to release its monthly pending home sales index. This report tracks homes that have signed contracts but have not yet completed the sale. These reports could provide more information about the health of the US housing market and whether higher borrowing costs are continuing to affect homebuilding and homebuyer demand.