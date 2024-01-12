close_game
close_game
News / World News / Us News / US Navy helicopter crashes into Southern California bay, all crew members survive

US Navy helicopter crashes into Southern California bay, all crew members survive

ByHT News Desk
Jan 12, 2024 03:27 PM IST

The MH-60R Seahawk hit the waters of San Diego Bay around 6:40 pm as it was performing routine training exercise.

All crew members survived after a US Navy helicopter crashed in Southern California on Thursday night, a military spokesperson confirmed.

The inquiry into the cause of US helicopter crash cause is still ongoing.(AP (representative))
The inquiry into the cause of US helicopter crash cause is still ongoing.(AP (representative))

According to Navy Cmdr. Beth Teach, a spokesman for the Naval Air Force Pacific Fleet, the MH-60R Seahawk hit the waters of San Diego Bay around 6:40 pm as it was performing routine training exercise.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

All six crew members survived the crash.

“Due to the nature of the training, a safety boat was on location and, with the assistance of Federal Fire, all six crew members survived and were promptly moved ashore,” Teach said as per Fox 5 San Diego.

“All personnel are undergoing medical evaluation at this time.”

Also Read: US Navy sailor sentenced to over 2 years in prison for accepting bribes from Chinese officer

Cause of US Navy helicopter crash remains under investigation

The severity of the crew members' injuries was not immediately known. According to Navy officials, none of them suffered serious or potentially fatal injuries.

Personnel from the Fire Department and the US Coast Guard arrived at the crash scene at Coronado, which is located across an inlet from San Diego.

The inquiry into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.

The aircraft belonged to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 41, Navy said.

According to its website, the fleet squadron is stationed at Naval Air Station North Island on the Coronado peninsula and trains air personnel on the MH-60R Seahawk.

The primary helicopter used by the Navy for anti-submarine warfare is the MH-60R Seahawk. It can also carry out a broad range of missions, such as search and rescue and reconnaissance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On