US Navy helicopter crashes into Southern California bay, all crew members survive

All crew members survived after a US Navy helicopter crashed in Southern California on Thursday night, a military spokesperson confirmed. The inquiry into the cause of US helicopter crash cause is still ongoing.(AP (representative))

According to Navy Cmdr. Beth Teach, a spokesman for the Naval Air Force Pacific Fleet, the MH-60R Seahawk hit the waters of San Diego Bay around 6:40 pm as it was performing routine training exercise.

All six crew members survived the crash.

“Due to the nature of the training, a safety boat was on location and, with the assistance of Federal Fire, all six crew members survived and were promptly moved ashore,” Teach said as per Fox 5 San Diego.

“All personnel are undergoing medical evaluation at this time.”

Cause of US Navy helicopter crash remains under investigation

The severity of the crew members' injuries was not immediately known. According to Navy officials, none of them suffered serious or potentially fatal injuries.

Personnel from the Fire Department and the US Coast Guard arrived at the crash scene at Coronado, which is located across an inlet from San Diego.

The inquiry into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.

The aircraft belonged to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 41, Navy said.

According to its website, the fleet squadron is stationed at Naval Air Station North Island on the Coronado peninsula and trains air personnel on the MH-60R Seahawk.

The primary helicopter used by the Navy for anti-submarine warfare is the MH-60R Seahawk. It can also carry out a broad range of missions, such as search and rescue and reconnaissance.