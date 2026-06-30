US offers $750 service for expedited visa interviews: 5 key things applicants must know

The US State Department is launching a pilot program that permits specific B1/B2 visitor visa applicants to pay an extra $750 for expedited visa interview appointments. This optional service will be accessible exclusively at designated US embassies and consulates from July 1 to December 31, 2026. Although it offers faster access to interview slots, it does not alter the visa approval process.

The US State Department's pilot program allows B1/B2 visa applicants to pay $750 for expedited interview appointments at select embassies. (Unsplash)

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The program is an optional premium service available for candidates applying for B1/B2 visitor visas, which facilitate business and tourism travel to the United States. By paying an extra $750, they may request an interview appointment within 10 business days, depending on availability. This fee is in addition to the standard $185 visa application fee. The pilot program will operate for six months to assist the US in evaluating the demand for expedited interview scheduling.

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US' $750 expedited visa interviews: 5 things to know

Paying the extra $750 merely allows applicants to obtain an earlier interview appointment. It does not expedite the visa processing following the interview, enhance the likelihood of approval, or ease eligibility criteria. Each applicant will still be subjected to the same screening and adjudication procedures. A visa may still be denied even if the premium interview option is utilized. This pilot program is being introduced as numerous US embassies are still facing significant interview backlogs. The State Department states that the premium service aims to facilitate access to interview appointments for those applicants willing to pay for expedited scheduling, while also assessing whether this model can effectively manage demand. The program is set to continue until December 31, 2026, at which point the government will evaluate its continuation. Before selecting the premium option, applicants should keep in mind that this service is completely optional and is only offered in select locations. The extra fee is intended for expedited interview scheduling, not for visa approval. Those who choose not to use this service may still proceed with the standard visa application process. It is also recommended that applicants visit the US State Department website to verify which embassies are participating and to check appointment availability prior to making any travel arrangements. The newly introduced premium interview option is designed for travelers who require a US visa appointment more urgently and are prepared to pay for quicker access. However, the additional fee of $750 solely accelerates the interview scheduling process—it does not enhance the likelihood of obtaining a visa or ensure approval. Applicants should thoughtfully consider the expense in relation to their travel requirements and confirm the availability of this service at their selected US embassy or consulate before deciding to pursue the expedited interview program.

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