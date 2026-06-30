NRI with $6mn portfolio considers moving back to India after 23 years in US, sparks online buzz; ‘Feel like an outsider’

An NRI with a portfolio valued at ₹56 crore ($6 million) has announced plans to return to India after spending 23 years in the United States. Although they have established a highly successful life and contributed significantly to their American community, the individual highlighted in a social media post that they still felt like an ‘outsider’ in the country. An NRI with a $6 million portfolio plans to return to India after 23 years in the U.S. Despite success, they feel like an outsider and seek a sense of belonging, (Unsplash)

The NRI conveyed feelings of happiness and excitement, similar to any other expatriate who comes to America to pursue their dreams. However, as time passed, the initial excitement diminished, leading to a quest for a sense of belonging.

In a Reddit post, the user explained his experience of shifting to the US and the living conditions in the country. However, the HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the post.

“When I first came to the US, I was very excited. It truly felt like I had arrived at the centre of the world. Compared to where I grew up in India, both the infrastructure and overall living conditions here felt significantly more advanced,” the post read.

The NRI clarified that most of their wealth was derived from their salary, equity compensation, and long-term investments in US stocks. “My income mainly comes from my salary and equity compensation, and I've also been investing long-term in US tech stocks, gradually building and growing my net worth. Today, my investment portfolio is around 6M dollars, along with additional assets."

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NRI reveals plans to return to India and the reason behind it Despite the considerable wealth accumulated, the NRI expressed their contemplation regarding a return to their homeland, noting that the choice was not driven by financial considerations.

“This is not purely a financial decision anymore. Even after all these years in the U.S., I still occasionally feel like an outsider. There is a subtle but persistent sense of distance that is hard to describe. No matter what you achieve, it sometimes feels like you are not fully part of the place,” the NRI stated.

“I have also begun thinking about what life would look like as I get older in the U.S., including community support, family connections, and emotional security. I am not fully sure I can experience the same sense of comfort here as I might elsewhere.”

Social media reacts As the post garnered attention, reactions from social media users were varied. Some suggested that the NRI should take an extended trip to India to solidify their decision, while others emphasized that home is where one truly belongs, particularly with the support of the community nearby.

“Regardless of where you live, you need close friends and/or extended family you can depend on and share your struggles and achievements with. That is community. If you have that, you are lucky and can be happy anywhere on Earth,” one user wrote.

“India of today has changed considerably in 23 years. Not saying you don't know that, but going for two weeks in a year or two and staying there permanently is different. As someone said, take a long vacation for 6 months before you take the call,” a second user said.

"Maybe first take a long trip to India. And check whether your feelings resonate with reality when you're there," said a third person.

“Go brother go. You have made decent money. $6M plus other assets is by no means a small thing. Enjoy your retirement life in Delhi,” a fourth stated.