NRI with terminally ill wife asks if ₹46 crore is enough to quit work and settle in India

A Reddit post by an individual planning early retirement in India has deeply moved social media users. The 39-year-old NRI, who has worked abroad for 15 years, shared that his wife is battling advanced cancer with a grim prognosis. Reaching a point of emotional exhaustion, he turned to the internet to ask if their accumulated net worth of $5 million (roughly ₹46 crore) is enough to comfortably step back from corporate life. The poignant query has sparked an outpouring of emotional support alongside practical financial advice regarding the "FatFIRE" lifestyle back home. A Reddit user’s post has prompted varied responses on social media. (Representational image). (Pexels)

“Hi all, a quick question that I’m hoping some of you will be able to provide input,” the individual wrote, adding, “As quick background, I’m 39 and have been working abroad for almost 15 years. I’m married to the love of my life who unfortunately has been battling advanced cancer for almost five years and the prognosis is grim. We’ve managed to do reasonably well at our jobs and our current NW is ~5m USD. We don’t have kids.”

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The Reddit user added, “If god forbid, her health were to worsen and I reach the point of emotional exhaustion where I no longer want to work - is 5m USD enough to take a step back, comfortably, in India?”

How did social media react? An individual posted, “First of all, really sorry to hear. All the best on the journey. But to your point - and making a lot of assumptions - $5M is plenty to have a very, very comfortable life in Tier 1 India.” Another expressed, “50cr is more than enough OP even in India in a Tier 1 city where you can live a lavish life. I am kind of in the same situation as you. I am 28 years old and typing this from the hospital as my mother, too, is suffering from cancer, which is aggressive with a poor prognosis. Make sure you live your life fully with your wife as much as you can. Money can never replace the memories you make with your loved ones. Best of luck.”

A third commented, “Surely enough, especially without kids. Just remember that you won't get medical insurance, and prolonged treatment can get expensive. On the other hand, you will have direct and easy access to specialists.”

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A fourth wrote, “Sorry to hear. Moving to India, to me, is never really a financial decision. Most of us will get by. For me, it’s about kids and family. You are in a completely different situation. At least you have the freedom to make a choice, which most people don’t.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)