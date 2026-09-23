Washington is refusing to give Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a visa to travel to New York to address the UN General Assembly, two diplomatic sources told AFP Tuesday, a moved confirmed by the UN.

US refusing to give Sudan's de facto leader visa for UN: diplomatic sources, UN

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Army chief Burhan, whose army has fought the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, was scheduled to address the UN on Wednesday. He has addressed the assembly before, twice since the war broke out.

One diplomatic source said the United States withholding the visa was a "clear violation of the UN's agreement with the US".

Deep Dive Why did the US refuse a visa to Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan for the UN General Assembly? The US reportedly withheld the visa as a condition for Burhan to accept a proposed three-month ceasefire, which the Sudanese government views as detrimental, potentially allowing the Rapid Support Forces to regroup. How does the US visa denial for Burhan violate UN agreements? The denial is seen as a violation of the UN Headquarters Agreement, which states that the host country must not impose impediments to member state representatives' travel for assembly participation. What were the implications of Burhan's visa denial for Sudan's representation at the UN? Burhan's visa denial meant he could not address the General Assembly, leading to Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salem representing Sudan instead, potentially impacting the visibility and stance of Sudan at the assembly.

Another said the United States, which has repeatedly pushed for Sudan truce talks, had "conditioned the visa on Burhan accepting a three-month truce", which the government says would only allow the RSF to regroup and attack.

UN chief Antonio Guterres was "deeply concerned" that the visa had not been issued, his spokesman said.

"The secretary-general urges the host country to ensure that visas are issued in accordance with its obligations under the Headquarters Agreement, in time for the President to participate in person in the work of the General Assembly," said Stephane Dujarric.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "The full participation of all delegations in the work of the Organization is essential to its proper functioning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The full participation of all delegations in the work of the Organization is essential to its proper functioning. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"The Secretariat immediately raised the matter with the United States authorities and continues to engage with them."

The agreement establishing New York as the site of the UN headquarters says the United States should not impose any impediments on member state representatives' travel.

Sudan is presently being represented in New York by Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salem.

The United States has tried, along with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, to bring Burhan and his former deputy RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo to the negotiating table.

Burhan's internationally recognised government cemented power in a 2021 coup with Daglo's support as his right-hand man, but the pair fell out in a power struggle.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Since 2023, their war has killed more than 200,000 people, aid workers estimate, and caused the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.

Washington has similarly refused visas to Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, as well as some members of Iran's delegation to the gathering.

bur/bha/gw/md

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.