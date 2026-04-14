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US says it will intercept, divert or capture ships leaving Iran

The US fleshed out plans to blockade Iranian ports, publishing a notice that said it could capture ships that contravene the measures.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 02:39 pm IST
Bloomberg |
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The US fleshed out plans to blockade Iranian ports, publishing a notice that said it could capture ships that contravene the measures.

Iran said it would target all ports in and close to the Persian Gulf if its own shipping hubs are threatened.(AFP)

In a notice seen by Bloomberg, the US reiterated that the measures would begin at 3 pm London time. Neutral ships in Iranian waters have until that time to leave, otherwise they would be subject to “interception, diversion and capture,” it said.

After peace talks in Pakistan broke down over the weekend, President Donald Trump said the US would blockade the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important energy chokepoint. That threatens to sever a key financial lifeline for Tehran, as Iranian oil exports have largely continued untouched since the war began at the end of February.

Also Read: Does Iran charge India a toll for the Strait of Hormuz passage? Tehran's envoy answers

When contacted for comment, US Central Command said it didn’t have anything to add to a statement published Sunday.

 
strait of hormuz us news us iran war iran
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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