US school principal dies after shielding students during mass shooting in Iowa

On January 4, tragedy struck Perry High School in Iowa as a school shooting unfolded in the cafeteria. Principal Dan Marburger, showing immense bravery, risked his life to shield students during the incident. Sadly, Marburger succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy of courage. FILE PHOTO: A medical examiner enters the school as police respond to a school shooting at the Perry Middle School and High School complex in Perry, Iowa, U.S., January 4, 2024. REUTERS/Cheney Orr REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo(REUTERS)

Timeline of events: Iowa school shooting

The school shooting occurred on the first day of classes after winter break. As students gathered for breakfast, chaos erupted in the cafeteria. Tragically, 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff lost his life, and six others were injured. The shooter, identified as 17-year-old Dylan Butler, died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Despite critical injuries, Dan Marburger fought bravely for ten days. His wife, Elizabeth Marburger, shared the heartbreaking news of his passing on a GoFundMe page, stating, “Dan lost his battle. He fought hard and gave us 10 days that we will treasure forever.”

Claire Marburger, Dan's daughter, shared on Facebook that it was no surprise her father acted heroically. "It is absolutely zero surprise to hear he tried to approach and talk Dylan down and distract him long enough for some students to get out of the cafeteria. That's just Dad."

Community support: Over $170,000 raised

The community rallied behind the Marburger family, raising over $170,000 through a GoFundMe page. The funds will support the family as they navigate life without their beloved patriarch, helping to live out Dan's enduring legacy.

Tributes pour in: Social media remembrances

Following the news of Dan Marburger's death, an outpouring of tributes flooded social media. The Perry Community School District expressed their grief, describing Dan as a "tremendous leader" and a devoted colleague. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds acknowledged Marburger's heroic sacrifice, ordering flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff in his honor.

Governor Kim Reynolds voiced the collective grief of the state, stating, "Our entire state is devastated by the news of Dan Marburger's death. Dan courageously put himself in harm's way to protect his students and ultimately gave his own life to save them."