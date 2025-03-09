Menu Explore
US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House

ByHT News Desk
Mar 09, 2025 05:43 PM IST

According to the Secret Service, the suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

The US Secret Service shot an unidentified person near the White House in Washington, DC, on Sunday following an "armed confrontation."

View of the White House in Washington, DC on November 6, 2024. (AFP)
View of the White House in Washington, DC on November 6, 2024. (AFP)

“An adult male was shot by US Secret Service personnel following an armed confrontation with law enforcement in Washington, DC,” a statement issued by the Secret Service said.

The Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the US president and vice president, said local police had shared information about a “suicidal individual” who could be travelling to Washington DC from Indiana.

“Around midnight, members of the Secret Service encountered the individual’s parked vehicle near 17th and F Streets, NW. They also saw an individual on foot matching the description nearby,” the federal agency said.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” it added.

According to the Secret Service, the suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown. No Secret Service agent sustained injuries in the incident.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that the DC police department will lead the investigation into the incident, as it is the primary agency responsible for use-of-force incidents within the District of Columbia.

“The incident is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs Division’s Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer-involved shootings in the District of Columbia,” the Secret Service said.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
