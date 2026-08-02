US secretary Rubio says Trump's new US visa policy will block foreign nationals accused of inciting hatred against Jews

A social media post claiming that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said people who criticize Israel would not receive visas to enter the United States has reignited debate over the Trump administration's immigration policies and the boundaries between national security and free speech.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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The claim was shared on X by user James Li, who wrote: "Marco Rubio: If you criticize Israel, you will not be granted a visa for the United States," adding that there was "nothing on if people criticize the U.S."

US secretary of state says Trump administration will deny visas to foreign nationals accused of fomenting hatred against Jewish communities.

Marco Rubio has defended the Trump administration's tougher immigration stance, saying the United States has adopted a "vigorous new visa policy" aimed at preventing foreign nationals from entering the country to promote hatred against Jewish communities.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the policy reflects President Donald Trump's commitment to standing with the Jewish people and combating antisemitism, while also criticizing international rhetoric directed at Israel. 'Vigorous new visa policy' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the policy reflects President Donald Trump's commitment to standing with the Jewish people and combating antisemitism, while also criticizing international rhetoric directed at Israel. 'Vigorous new visa policy' {{/usCountry}}

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"Under President Trump, the United States will stand with the Jewish people," Rubio said.

"We have implemented a vigorous new visa policy that will prevent foreign nationals from coming to the United States to foment hatred against our Jewish community."

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Rubio's remarks come as the Trump administration has expanded immigration scrutiny of foreign nationals, particularly students and visa applicants whose activities or public statements are viewed by officials as supporting Hamas, promoting antisemitism or posing national security concerns. The State Department has increasingly used visa revocations and enhanced social media screening as part of that effort.

The secretary did not say in the speech that all criticism of Israel would automatically result in a visa denial. Instead, he framed the policy as targeting foreign nationals who, in the administration's view, seek to incite hatred against Jewish communities.

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The remarks nevertheless sparked debate online after excerpts from the speech circulated on social media, with some users interpreting them as a warning that criticism of Israel could affect eligibility for a US visa.

Calls for accountability over anti-Israel rhetoric

Rubio also said the United States was seeking to hold international organizations and governments accountable for rhetoric directed at Israel.

"We are holding international organizations and nations accountable for rhetoric against Israel that resurfaces in the manifesto of monsters like Iran and Sarah's killer," he said.

Although Rubio did not elaborate further in the speech, the administration has consistently argued that inflammatory anti-Israel rhetoric can contribute to antisemitism and extremist violence.

Rubio concluded his remarks by expressing optimism about the region's future, saying he believed there was "an eventual light at the end of this long tunnel of suffering."

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"One can imagine a Middle East in which the Abraham Accords eventually reign," he said, referring to the normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab states first brokered during Trump's first term.

The remark adds to the administration's broader push to tighten immigration enforcement while linking visa eligibility to national security and foreign policy priorities.