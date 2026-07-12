US Senator Lindsey Graham, close aide of Trump, dies at 71

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a close aide of US President Donald Trump, has died. He was 71 years old.
While the news was first spread by a Washington Post reporter, it was later confirmed by the senator's office on X.
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In an official statement, Graham's office wrote that the Republican leader passed away due to a “brief and sudden illness.”
"Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” the statement added further.
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Graham, who is considered a close aide of Trump, was last seen in Kyiv, where he went for a visit to meet with Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky.
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Graham, who is considered a close aide of Trump, was last seen in Kyiv, where he went for a visit to meet with Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky.
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Speaking to the Ukrainian President, Graham stated that the war between Ukraine and Russia can be ended through a mediation effort from China.
"The road to ending this war, the road to peace, passes through Beijing more than it does (through) Washington, Kyiv, or Moscow. China has an oversized influence. I'd like them to use their influence for the good of the world," Graham told reporters at Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv.
"I don't believe (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is there yet, but it wouldn't take much to get him there. And the sooner we can have a dialogue about peace, the quicker this war is over," he added further.
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.