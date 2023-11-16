US support for Israel wanes: Only 32% backing amid calls for neutrality

In a recent Reuters/Ipsos survey, a significant shift in American sentiment towards the Israel-Hamas conflict has been revealed. The poll conducted between November 13-14 indicates a notable decline in support for Israel, with only 32 percent of Americans advocating for continued backing, down from 41 percent in mid-October. Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march down San Jacinto Boulevard toward Sixth Street following the "All Out For Palestine" rally held at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP)

The survey, involving 1,006 American adults, showcases a growing desire for the U.S. to adopt a "neutral mediator" role, rising from 27 percent in October to 39 percent in November. This shift is reflective of a changing perspective on the conflict's dynamics and the role of the United States.

President Joe Biden's stance on the situation, advocating for "humanitarian pauses" rather than a ceasefire, has sparked disagreement, particularly within his own party. A striking 77 percent of Democrats, 53 percent of Republicans, and 82 percent of Independent voters believe that a ceasefire should be called, emphasizing a consensus across party lines.

The survey also unveils a nuanced view of public opinion on Israel. Favorability towards Israel has dipped from 64 percent in October to 57 percent in November. Additionally, there is a divided perception of Israel's response to the Hamas attack, with a 50-50 split among Americans, though Democrats are more likely to view it as excessive compared to Republicans.

While 51 percent of Americans hold Hamas accountable for the conflict, only four percent believe the U.S. should support Palestinians, reflecting a lack of consensus on the appropriate course of action.

Interestingly, the emotional landscape of the respondents is diverse. About half of Americans express sympathy for both the Israeli and Palestinian people, with 24 percent leaning towards the Israeli side and eight percent towards the Palestinians. A notable 21 percent declare neutrality.

As Americans grapple with their stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, this survey illuminates a nation in flux, seeking a balanced approach and advocating for diplomatic intervention as casualties escalate. The evolving sentiment underscores the complexities of international conflicts and the challenge of aligning public opinion with political decisions.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!