US Supreme Court blocks Trump tariffs: What happens to the $2,000 stimulus checks?
The US Supreme Court's ruling against Trump's tariffs casts doubt on a proposed $2,000 payment for moderate-income Americans.
A ruling by the US Supreme Court striking down sweeping tariffs imposed by Donald Trump has put a proposed $2,000 “tariff dividend” for moderate-income Americans in doubt, removing a key revenue source the administration had cited for the payments.
In a 6-3 decision, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the president claimed “extraordinary power” to impose tariffs of unlimited scope and duration without clear congressional authorization. Given the constitutional and historical limits on executive authority, Roberts wrote, such authority must be explicitly granted by Congress.
Tariff-funded dividend proposal now uncertain
Trump promoted the idea of sending Americans dividend-style payments funded by tariff revenue in a November 2025 Truth Social post.
In an interview with The New York Times in early January, he suggested the checks could reach households by late 2026, though details on eligibility and distribution were never finalized.
Even before the ruling, experts questioned whether tariff collections would generate enough revenue to support the payments. Without those tariffs, the funding mechanism is now even less certain, according to reporting by The Providence Journal.
Trump warned on social media in January that overturning the tariffs would jeopardize the proposal.
White House signals alternative funding options
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said in a December appearance on Face the Nation that dividend payments could still be funded through other federal revenues.
“We get taxes, we get tariffs, we get revenue from lots of places, and then Congress decides how to spend those monies,” he said.
Past rebate proposals stalled in Congress
Trump floated several rebate ideas in 2025, including a $600 proposal later introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley as the American Worker Rebate Act, which did not advance in Congress.
No stimulus payments have been approved, and with tariff revenue eliminated, the fate of any $2,000 checks remains unclear.
