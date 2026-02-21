IRS refund details: $1,390 payment coming this month? Here's the truth

Rumors are spreading online about a supposed $1,390 payment from the IRS. Social media posts and unofficial websites claim that Americans may qualify for a new federal stimulus check or special rebate. However, there is no official program approving such a payment. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) (Getty Images via AFP)

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Congress has not authorized any new nationwide $1,390 stimulus for 2026. The confusion appears to come from misunderstandings about regular tax refunds, refundable tax credits or older relief programs.

What is officially confirmed? The IRS has clearly stated:

There is no new $1,390 federal stimulus payment

Refund amounts depend on each person’s tax return

Current payments being issued are regular refunds or credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Child Tax Credit (CTC)

Any new stimulus program would require approval from Congress Taxpayers should rely only on official information from IRS.gov.

Steps to verify IRS payment information Visit the official website of the Internal Revenue Service, i.e. IRS.gov, directly instead of clicking on links shared through social media posts, text messages or unknown websites.

Use the official “Where’s My Refund?” tracking tool available on IRS.gov to check the current status of your tax refund in a secure and reliable way.

Log in to and regularly check your official IRS online account to review payment history, notices and other tax-related information linked to your profile.

Carefully read and review official IRS announcements, updates and press releases published on the agency’s website for accurate and up-to-date information.

Confirm any payment details only through official letters and notices that are sent by the IRS through postal mail to your registered address. Who is receiving legitimate IRS payments? Some people are receiving legitimate IRS payments but these are linked to regular tax processes. They may include refunds for overpaid federal income taxes, refundable credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), adjustments from amended tax returns or Recovery Rebate Credit claims for missed stimulus checks from previous years.

In some cases, payments may also relate to corrections involving identity theft. Eligibility for any payment depends on an individual’s income, filing status and number of dependents. There is no automatic or official category known as a “$1,390 payment.”