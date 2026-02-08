Missed your stimulus check? Here’s how Americans can still claim unpaid pandemic payments

Millions of Americans received stimulus checks during the COVID-19 pandemic, but not everyone ever saw the money they were entitled to. Years later, some payments remain unclaimed. According to Marca, those funds haven’t disappeared yet. Before filing paperwork, it is advised to confirm whether a stimulus payment was already issued. (Pexels)

If you never received a stimulus payment in 2020 or 2021, or if a paper check was misplaced or expired, there are still legal routes to recover that money before it is permanently archived by the US Treasury.

Why stimulus payments went unclaimed As reported by Marca, there are several reasons why eligible recipients missed out. In many cases, checks were mailed to old addresses or were lost before delivery. Administrative issues such as incorrect Social Security Numbers (SSN) or ITIN details also disrupted payments.

Also Read: IRS confirms $1,776 payment to 1.5 million Americans is tax-free: Who qualifies and why it matters

However, confusion played a major role. Marca reported that many low-income earners, self-employed individuals, or immigrants whose legal status had changed assumed they were not eligible.

As a result, they never filed the tax return required to trigger the payment.

How Americans can still claim missed stimulus money The IRS is no longer issuing automatic stimulus checks. According to Marca, anyone who missed payments from 2020 or 2021 must now claim the money through the Recovery Rebate Credit.

This credit allows eligible taxpayers to request unpaid stimulus funds directly on their federal tax return.

For those who already filed their returns without claiming the credit, the IRS offers another option: Form 1040-X. This amended return lets taxpayers correct earlier filings and add credits that were overlooked.

Also Read: Filing Form 1040 in 2026? How to prepare early for your 2025 federal tax return

How to check if the IRS owes you a payment Before filing paperwork, it is advised to confirm whether a stimulus payment was already issued. This can be done in three main ways: