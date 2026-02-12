$1000 'permanent' stimulus checks for Americans in this state - check eligibility details

US citizens are set to get $1000 as part of their second round of a statewide stimulus program. This applies to the state of Alaska, and the checks come under the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) scheme. There are three such checks in this state, with one coming in January, one this month, and the other in March. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Here, checks are paid out of the state's rich surplus of minerals. Payments are made across three instalments each year.

Genevieve Wojtusik, Division Director, said about the stimulus checks, “Our mission is to administer the permanent fund dividend program assuring that all eligible Alaskans receive timely dividends, fraud is prosecuted, and all internal and external stakeholders are treated with respect,” as per The US Sun.

Notably, Alaska is famous for its oil and gas reserves. Each year, the loyal citizens are given a part of the money that is left over in the state coffers.

$1000 ‘permanent’ stimulus check: Eligibility criteria In order to be eligible for the PFD one must have plans to stay in the state permanently. The applicant, in this case, cannot have claimed residency in any other state or country in the last two years.

Moreover, if an applicant has been incarcerated at any time, during this qualifying period, then they are not eligible.

If someone is eligible and has still not received the check, then fear not. This rectification should arrive soon. Reportedly, those with the status ‘Eligible-Not Paid’ on their PFD application on February 11 will be paid on 19th.

The first round of payments went out on January 15, 2026 in the cases of individuals who had the above-mentioned status on their applications as of January 7, the same year.

The final round of payments will be made on March 19 to those who have this same status on March 11. The myPFD portal can be checked for the application status and paper applications are there at local distribution centers.

Notably, the payment amount has gone down from $1,702 last year, due to a smaller mineral surplus in Alaska this time. The application window for PFD will again open this year with payments set to be distributed in 2027. However, it is not yet known how much Alaskans will get in the next lot.