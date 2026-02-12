‘Cash with Care’ program: When will $5000 payments come? Check timeline and eligibility

A new program to battle homelessness in New York City will send out a $5000 stimulus check soon. Called the "Cash with Care" program, the new initiative will provide a monthly $1,200 and a lump sum of $5,000 through 2026 in a pilot program of the New York City Council. A person without shelter sleeps and keeps warm in a train station on February 4 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

The City Council approved the program for the 2026 fiscal year to fund homeless get out of poverty amid the massive crisis in the city. Reports estimate that there are more than 1,58,000 homeless individuals in New York City, one of the highest in the nation.

The 'Cash with Care' program was launched by the New York City Council in December 2025 in collaboration with Covenant House, the largest provider of 24/7 crisis shelters in NYC. It will be funded from the budget of the New York City Council for the fiscal year 2026.

'Cash With Care' Program: Check Eligibility, Payment Timeline And More 1. Must be between 18 and 24 years old.

2. Must live in NYC and currently reside in CHNY shelter or transitional residential programs.

3. Experiencing homelessness or severe housing insecurity

Note: The CHNY is expected to make the selection based on the records of homeless individuals that they have, and no public application process was detailed. The initial pilot program will admit 60 individuals.

Also read: Social Security changes coming in 2026? Why Trump team's remarks have retirees worried

When Will Payments Come? What We Know Payments are expected to be processed automatically to qualified individuals, the US Sun reports. The official notification for the program does not mention a timeline. However, individuals who have been enrolled in the program will likely be notified soon.

Notably, the payments come as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was put under pressure from public officials and homeless advocates after at least 16 people died following a massive snowstorm and a freezing temperature. The deaths have intensified scrutiny of the city’s response to winter homelessness.