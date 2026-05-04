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US to start escorting stranded ship through Hormuz as positive discussions continue

US to start escorting stranded ship through Hormuz as positive discussions continue

Published on: May 04, 2026 05:31 am IST
PTI |
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Washington, US President Donald Trump said the US Navy will start guiding foreign stranded ships to safety through the Strait of Hormuz from Monday and warned Iran that any interference in the process would be dealt with forcefully.

US to start escorting stranded ship through Hormuz as positive discussions continue

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said 'Project Freedom' was aimed at helping foreign ships that are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz as "innocent bystanders" and in no way involved in the developments in West Asia.

Trump said several of these ships were running low on food, drinking water and everything else necessary for large-scale crews to stay onboard in a healthy and sanitary manner.

At the same time, the US President said that his representatives were having positive discussions with Iran, which could lead to something "positive for all".

The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow sea route between Oman and Iran that transports one-fifth of the global oil supplies, has been effectively closed since February 28, when the US and Israel launched the war with Iran.

Axios reported that the US sent another amended draft on Sunday for an agreement to end the war in response to Iranian officials' latest proposal.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff told CNN that the US was in conversation with Iran to end the war.

The global oil markets have been in turmoil since the war broke out, as crude prices have been ruling high and briefly touched USD 126 per barrel last week.

The US President is also facing pressure from the high gas prices that have shot up to USD 4.45 per gallon in the US, an increase of nearly 50 per cent since the war began on February 28.

The price of Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, fell less than a per cent on Sunday evening to about USD 107 a barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate crude, the US benchmark, also dipped less than 1 per cent, trading at roughly USD 101 a barrel.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
us navy strait of hormuz washington donald trump
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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