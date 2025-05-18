‘US under attack?’ Brooklyn Bridge ship collision and Palm Springs explosion fuel online theories

The United States was rocked by two major incidents on Saturday: a car explosion outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, and a ship collision involving a Mexican Navy vessel at the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. These incidents have fueled a wave of online speculation, with many users questioning whether the United States is “under attack.” Brooklyn Bridge ship collision and Palm Springs explosion have fueled online theories.(AP)

Palm Springs Explosion -

At least one person was killed and four others injured after a car exploded outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday. Akil Davis, the FBI’s Assistant Director in charge of the Los Angeles field office, told CNN that the incident is “one of the largest bombing investigations we’ve had in Southern California.” He added, “Make no mistake, this is an intentional act of terrorism.”

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills said the explosion appeared to be "an isolated incident," and "I am confident that the community is not at risk any longer."

"I’m really saddened by today’s attack on our city, but I’m also hopeful because this city will rise and this city has resilience," he added. "Terrorism came knocking on the door of Palm Springs. We survived. I can tell you that this city will rise and be more effective as a beacon of hope than before."

While the suspect has not been officially named by authorities, BNO News identified him as 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, who reportedly described himself as a "pro-mortalist."

Brooklyn Bridge Collision -

Just hours later, in an unrelated incident, the Cuauhtémoc—a Mexican Navy training ship carrying 277 passengers—collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, leaving at least 19 people injured.

“During the departure maneuver of the Cuauhtémoc Sailboat in New York, an incident occurred with the Brooklyn Bridge that caused damage to the Training Ship, temporarily preventing the continuation of the training cruise,” the Mexican Navy said in a post in Spanish on X.

“The status of the personnel and material is under review by naval and local authorities, who are providing support,” the post added.