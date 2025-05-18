Menu Explore
Cuauhtemoc ship: All about the Mexican navy vessel that collided with Brooklyn Bridge

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 18, 2025 08:29 AM IST

Cuauhtémoc, a Mexican Navy academy training ship, collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan on Saturday.

Cuauhtémoc, a Mexican Navy academy training ship, collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan on Saturday. Videos captured the vessel—flying a massive green, white, and red Mexican flag—scraping beneath the bridge. Several people have reportedly been injured, and a search and rescue operation is currently underway.

A Mexican navy ship sits in the water after it hit the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday, May 17, 2025 in New York. (AP)
“The Secretary of the Navy renews its commitment to the safety of personnel, transparency in its operations and excellent training for future officers of the Mexican Armada,” Mexican navy said in Spanish.

Cuauhtémoc Ship 

The ARM Cuauhtémoc (BE01) is a three-masted barque that serves as a sail training vessel for the Mexican Navy. Built in 1982 at the Celaya Shipyards in Bilbao, Spain, the ship was designed by Spanish naval architect Juan José Romero de Larrañaga.

Named after Cuauhtémoc, the last Aztec emperor (tlatoani) of Tenochtitlán who ruled from 1520 to 1521, the vessel stands as a symbol of resilience and Mexican heritage. The name "Cuauhtémoc," derived from the Nahuatl language, means "Descending Eagle" (from cuāuhtli for eagle and temōc for to descend).

The Cuauhtémoc plays a key role in training Mexican naval cadets in seamanship, navigation, and maritime traditions. Beyond its educational mission, the ship also serves as a goodwill ambassador, embarking on international voyages to foster cultural exchange and promote naval diplomacy on behalf of Mexico.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

News / World News / US News / Cuauhtemoc ship: All about the Mexican navy vessel that collided with Brooklyn Bridge
