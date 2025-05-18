Video shows shocking moment when Mexican Navy ship strikes New York's Brooklyn Bridge

A massive Mexican Navy training ship collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, causing damage during a “goodwill” visit to the US. A Mexican Navy training ship is seen damaged after it ran into the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2025. REUTERS/Bjorn Kils/New York Media Boat(REUTERS)

As the sailing ship passed beneath the well-known building on Saturday night, footage has surfaced that shows the Cuauhtémoc's towering masts striking the bridge.

Multiple casualties were claimed by US media after parts of the masts reportedly fell on the ship. The Emergency Management (NYCEM) of New York City stated that it was “responding to an incident” but provided no other information.

As the masts struck the bridge, crowds observing the ship's course ran away from the water's edge.

Meanwhile, several X user reacted to the viral of the crash, with one writing: “Why is this video in reverse and why are Italians crashing their boats on US? It is common knowledge that bridges only open at certain times and they need to notify first for them to open it. Looks like it was done on purpose.”

“Are there passengers on the ship?” another inquired.

The third user went on to say that “Mexico has to pay.”

Search and rescue ops underway at Brooklyn Bridge in New York

Authorities were reacting to injuries, confirmed the New York City Fire Department, according to CBS, the BBC's US partner.

The department claimed to have no information regarding the number of potential victims or whether they were on the bridge or the ship.

Meanwhile, NYCEM stated that “the situation is developing and details are not confirmed at this time”.

According to CBS, New York Mayor Eric Adams has been updated on the scenario and is currently on the scene.

More than 200 crew members were on board the Cuauhtémoc, as per media reports.