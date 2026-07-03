US visa alert: Can creative professionals qualify for H-1B, O-1 visas amid crackdown? | Explained

For many Indians aspiring to work in the United States, careers in technology, engineering and finance are often seen as the most straightforward route to obtaining a work visa. However, Indian-American chef Ankish Shetty believes that perception overlooks opportunities available to professionals in creative fields. According to Shetty, his move to the US came after his wife secured a job opportunity there. (Unsplash/ Representational)

Speaking to The American Bazaar, Shetty said talented chefs, artists, musicians and other creative professionals should not rule out US employment-based visas, arguing that pathways such as the H-1B and O-1 extend beyond the technology sector.

Can creative professionals qualify for H-1B and O-1 visas? According to Shetty, the answer is yes.

While H-1B visas are generally issued for specialty occupations that require specialized knowledge and at least a bachelor's degree or its equivalent, the O-1 visa is designed for individuals who can demonstrate extraordinary ability in fields including the arts, sciences, education, business or athletics.

Shetty believes many Indians are unaware that these pathways can also be available to creative professionals.

"This can't be far from the truth. Avenues such as O-1 visas are meant to recognize individuals who show extraordinary abilities in professions that are very often off-beat," he told The American Bazaar.

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He added that although India's success stories in the US have largely been dominated by software engineers, doctors, lawyers and finance professionals, creatives should also consider pursuing similar opportunities.

"While tech got Indians a lot of recognition in the US, there is so much to explore if you have a creative side. The need is to believe that you can bag an H-1B or an O visa even as a chef, or an artist or a musician," he said.

How did Shetty move to the United States? According to Shetty, his move to the US came after his wife secured a job opportunity there. He accompanied her on an L-2 visa and began preparing for his own transition well before arriving. "I started applying for jobs three months before I landed in the US," he said.

Despite his international experience, adapting to the American culinary industry proved challenging. "It wasn't easy because every continent has a different food culture, and I had to change my approach," he said.

Reflecting on his own journey, Shetty said too many talented Indians dismiss the possibility of working in the US because they associate employment visas exclusively with STEM careers. He believes professionals in hospitality, music and the arts should instead focus on building strong credentials and exploring visa pathways that match their experience.

"I wanted to challenge it through my creative pursuits and making it big in the United States," he said.

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H-1B applicants face greater scrutiny Shetty's comments come as employment-based visa applicants are facing increased scrutiny during the US immigration process.

Some H-1B applicants are now being asked additional questions during visa interviews, including why an employer chose to hire them instead of a US worker. Lawyers say applicants should avoid comparing themselves with American workers and instead explain the specialized nature of the position and how their qualifications match the role.

Applicants are being advised to ensure their interview responses remain consistent with the information submitted in their H-1B petitions, as discrepancies could lead to additional scrutiny. Since late 2025, US consulates have also introduced enhanced social media screening for H-1B applicants as part of the visa adjudication process.