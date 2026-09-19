US warns immigrants: Don't pay anyone who 'guarantees' a faster Green Card, visa or work permit

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has warned immigrants against businesses, websites and individuals who claim to have special connections to the US government or promise faster approval of immigration benefits in exchange for money.

US warns immigrants against agents promising faster Green Card, visa or work permit approvals for a fee. (AFP)

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In a post on X, USCIS urged applicants to be cautious of people who claim they can secure a visa, Green Card or work permit more quickly because of their supposed government contacts. The agency directed immigrants to its official guidance on avoiding immigration scams.

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{{^usCountry}} USCIS has repeatedly warned that no private person or organization has a special connection to the agency that can guarantee an immigration result or faster processing. Its official immigration guidance specifically cautions applicants against people who make promises that sound too good to be true or claim to have a special relationship with USCIS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} USCIS has repeatedly warned that no private person or organization has a special connection to the agency that can guarantee an immigration result or faster processing. Its official immigration guidance specifically cautions applicants against people who make promises that sound too good to be true or claim to have a special relationship with USCIS. {{/usCountry}}

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What USCIS says about ‘faster’ immigration processing

USCIS maintains official processing-time information for immigration applications and petitions. Applicants can check processing times based on the form, category and office handling their case through the agency's online tool.

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The agency also has specific procedures for certain requests and applications, but a private consultant cannot simply bypass USCIS processing because of a claimed government connection.

USCIS data shows that processing times can vary significantly by application type. For example, its historical data through June 30, 2026, shows different median processing times across forms and categories, underscoring why applicants should rely on official case-processing information rather than promises from private intermediaries.

How immigrants can spot an immigration scam

USCIS says applicants should make sure anyone providing legal help is authorized to do so. Immigration legal advice can be provided by an attorney or an accredited representative working for a Department of Justice-recognized organization.

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The agency also advises immigrants to get a written contract detailing the services and fees, obtain receipts for payments, keep copies of forms and documents, and never sign a blank application or a form containing information they know to be false.

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USCIS warns applicants not to pay for immigration forms themselves because official USCIS forms are available for free. It also advises people to use official government websites, particularly uscis.gov, rather than websites that imitate government pages.

What visa and Green Card applicants should do

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Applicants who suspect they have encountered an immigration scam can report suspected fraud through USCIS's reporting system. The agency's online tip portal allows people to submit information about suspected immigration benefit fraud and upload supporting evidence.

For immigrants facing complicated cases, USCIS recommends using authorized legal-service providers rather than relying on individuals who promise guaranteed outcomes.