US warns of visa denial, ban if applicants found lying about social media presence

The US Embassy in India has issued new guidelines for immigrants applying for a US visa. Based on the latest statement, the US state department has warned of a visa ban or denial in case applicants are found lying about their social media presence. The the US state department has warned of a visa ban or denial in case applicants are found lying about their social media presence.(Representational Image)

Last month, the Trump administration shared that all US visa applicants would be required to share their social media accounts, marking the shift from visa interviews to social media vetting.

In the latest announcement issued on Thursday, the US Embassy in India has stated that applicants must list the social media accounts they have been using for at least five years.

"Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit. Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas," the statement added further.

US govt increases social media vetting

Under Trump, the US government has increased its surveillance on social media. From detaining foreign students on the basis of their posts to revoking visas, the Trump administration has openly stated it will use social media accounts to vet people visiting or staying in the US.

In the most recent case, a 21-year-old Norwegian student claimed he was detained at Newark Airport for having memes of US Vice President JD Vance on his phone.

“They threatened me with a minimum fine of $5,000 or five years in prison if I refused to provide the password to my phone,” he alleged.

The photo showed Vance sporting a bald, egg-shaped head that went viral in March. However, US officials denied this and stated the student was stopped due to his admission to drug use.

The Trump administration's push for social media vetting is also due to the federal government crackdown on pro-Palestinian protests that swept US colleges and campuses in 2024.