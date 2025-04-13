US woman, ‘decapitated’ after injury, gets head ‘reattached’ after 37 surgeries

A woman based in Illinois got her head reattached by doctors after her skull got detached from her spine in a freak accident while playing football in 2005. Megan King underwent more than 30 surgeries and was forced to spend over a year on crutches(thetravelinghaloofhope/Instagram)

According to a report by The Sun, Megan King revealed she was left "internally decapitated after she fell to the ground in that tragedy at the age of 16.

She underwent more than 30 surgeries and was forced to spend over a year on crutches.

King, who regularly posts her pictures on her Instagram account, claimed her bone joints became weak while her muscles began to tear apart, leading to an unbearable pain.

Ten years later, the medical experts were able to diagnose her with hypermobile Ehler's-Danlos syndrome (hEDS), a rare genetic disorder that stops the formation of collagen, which works as major tissue holding the bones together in her body.



King's skull got internally detached from spine: Report

According to The Sun report, Megan King's neck was fitted with a halo brace, a metal device that is directly screwed into her skull to keep her head upright.

But her skull almost got internally detached from her spine while the doctors were trying to remove the device. This rare condition is called Atlanto-occipital dislocation (AOD).

King told DailyMail,"I flew my chair back to keep gravity from decapitating me. My neurosurgeon had to hold my skull in place with his hands. I couldn't stand. My right side was shaking uncontrollably."

According to the report, doctors rushed to conduct an emergency surgery to fuse her skull back to her spine. King called the experience a “horror show”, adding she woke up unable to move her head at all.

After 37 painful surgeries, King's skull has been fixed to her spine. The process is called spinal fusion, where the bones in her spine are joined together to prevent them from moving, the report added.