Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US woman, ‘decapitated’ after injury, gets head ‘reattached’ after 37 surgeries

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2025 01:09 PM IST

Megan King revealed she was left "internally decapitated after she fell to the ground while playing football at the age of 16.

A woman based in Illinois got her head reattached by doctors after her skull got detached from her spine in a freak accident while playing football in 2005.

Megan King underwent more than 30 surgeries and was forced to spend over a year on crutches(thetravelinghaloofhope/Instagram)
Megan King underwent more than 30 surgeries and was forced to spend over a year on crutches(thetravelinghaloofhope/Instagram)

According to a report by The Sun, Megan King revealed she was left "internally decapitated after she fell to the ground in that tragedy at the age of 16.

She underwent more than 30 surgeries and was forced to spend over a year on crutches.

King, who regularly posts her pictures on her Instagram account, claimed her bone joints became weak while her muscles began to tear apart, leading to an unbearable pain.

Ten years later, the medical experts were able to diagnose her with hypermobile Ehler's-Danlos syndrome (hEDS), a rare genetic disorder that stops the formation of collagen, which works as major tissue holding the bones together in her body.

King's skull got internally detached from spine: Report

According to The Sun report, Megan King's neck was fitted with a halo brace, a metal device that is directly screwed into her skull to keep her head upright.

But her skull almost got internally detached from her spine while the doctors were trying to remove the device. This rare condition is called Atlanto-occipital dislocation (AOD).

King told DailyMail,"I flew my chair back to keep gravity from decapitating me. My neurosurgeon had to hold my skull in place with his hands. I couldn't stand. My right side was shaking uncontrollably."

According to the report, doctors rushed to conduct an emergency surgery to fuse her skull back to her spine. King called the experience a “horror show”, adding she woke up unable to move her head at all.

After 37 painful surgeries, King's skull has been fixed to her spine. The process is called spinal fusion, where the bones in her spine are joined together to prevent them from moving, the report added.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / US woman, ‘decapitated’ after injury, gets head ‘reattached’ after 37 surgeries
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On