Usha Vance snubbed by miffed Greenlanders during high-profile island visit; ‘No thanks to nice visit’

While Usha Vance came under fire over her recent visit to Greenland, people of the Danish-controlled territory shunned the Second Lady by reportedly denying any meeting with her. Usha Vance and JD Vance pose during a tour of Pituffik Space Base, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Greenland. (AP/PTI)(AP03_29_2025_000011A)(AP)

According to Danish media reports, US authorities explored several regions in the world' largest island, asking residents if they would like to see Usha Vance visit them.

Before her high-profile tour to Greenland, not just locals but also Tupilak Travel, situated in Nuuk, originally stated that it would welcome Usha Vance but withdrew its offer on Thursday.

When the US Consulate inquired Tupilak Travel if it wanted the visit by the US Second Lady, the firm stated yes in a Facebook post, stressing that “Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders.”

“After closer consideration, however, we have now informed the consulate that we do not want her visit, as we cannot accept the underlying agenda and will not be part of the press show that, quite, of course, comes with it. No thanks to nice visit… Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders,” the firm said.

The cancellation came after Vice President JD Vance announced in a video uploaded on X that he would accompany his wife on her forthcoming trip to Greenland.

“There was so much excitement around Usha’s visit to Greenland this Friday, that I decided that I didn’t want her to have all that fun by herself, and so I’m going to join her,” he stated.

‘Unacceptable pressure’: Demark slams Usha Vance's visit

Usha Vance and other top US officials' visit has angered Danish officials and Greenlanders. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen even declared that the US is putting “unacceptable pressure” on Greenland with its officials' visit.

“You cannot make a private visit with official representatives from another country, when the acting Greenlandic government has made it very clear that they do not want a visit at this time,” the US VP told Danish broadcasters DR and TV2 on Tuesday.

The US delegation's presence, according to Frederiksen, is “clearly not a visit that is about what Greenland needs or wants.”

Stressing that Trump is “serious” about his plans to annex Greenland, he said, “Therefore, [this visit] cannot be seen independently of anything else.”

Later, JD Vance blasted Denmark's statement and accused the US close ally of “not keeping Greenland safe” from Russia and China. He went on to appeal to Greenlanders to fend off China and Russia.