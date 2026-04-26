US-Iran negotiation: Trump's text to reporter amid canceled Islamabad talks goes viral; ‘come home…’

President Donald Trump sent a direct message to New York Post reporter Caitlin Doornbos in Islamabad, urging her to “Come home!!!” This is after the abrupt cancellation of a planned U.S. delegation's visit to Pakistan.

New York Post journalist shares “Come home!!!” message from the POTUS as U.S. scraps sending delegations to Islamabad talksREUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo(REUTERS)

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The abrupt action corresponds with reports that diplomatic momentum has slowed following early optimism about a possible accord and that negotiations with Iran have reached a roadblock.

Trump announced Saturday afternoon in a Truth Social post saying that too much time was being "wasted" on travel.

“I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going [to] Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians,” the president wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Read more: Trump's ‘unauthorised’ war on Iran to hit 60-day limit soon. What happens next? Why was the Islamabad visit cancelled? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Trump's ‘unauthorised’ war on Iran to hit 60-day limit soon. What happens next? Why was the Islamabad visit cancelled? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shortly after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt informed Fox News that Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff "will be off to Pakistan again tomorrow morning to engage in talks, direct talks intermediated by the Pakistanis" with the Iranians, Trump abruptly changed his mind. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shortly after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt informed Fox News that Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff "will be off to Pakistan again tomorrow morning to engage in talks, direct talks intermediated by the Pakistanis" with the Iranians, Trump abruptly changed his mind. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In his Truth Social post, Trump blamed the Iranian leadership and cited internal strife and misunderstanding. He wrote, “Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his Truth Social post, Trump blamed the Iranian leadership and cited internal strife and misunderstanding. He wrote, “Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership.” {{/usCountry}}

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Trump added, "Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none!"

He further states that if Iran were to continue the peace talks, they can reach out to him directly. Trump wrote, "If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!”

Read more: Canceling US envoys' trip to Pak does not mean restart of Iran war: Trump

Iran talks and regional tensions

Despite a shaky cease-fire that was reached on April 8, tensions in the Middle East are still high. Even after 21 hours of intense negotiations, Vice President JD Vance's penultimate round of talks concluded on April 12 without a deal.

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Before the second round of talks in Islamabad, the Iranian team met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistani mediators Field Marshal Asim Munir. Tehran had earlier indicated that the Iranian team would head to Russia and Oman as well.

The canceled Islamabad visit comes at a crucual point in negotiations involving Iran, which have been marked by conflicting statements from both sides. Trump recently suggested that a deal was close, even claiming that key points had already been agreed upon.

However, Iranian officials have pushed back on several of those assertions, calling them inaccurate and warning that public statements could complicate sensitive diplomatic efforts.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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