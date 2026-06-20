Utah fires cause: New wildfire in Juab and Tooele counties expanding rapidly; check map, videos and evacuation updates
Utah fires: The residents and visitors of northern Utah experienced smoky skies on Saturday morning due to a new wildfire that ignited overnight.
Utah fires: A wildfire ignited overnight on Saturday in Juab County, located north of Eureka, and rapidly expanded to over 1,000 acres by the morning, according to officials.
The fire has spread into areas of Juab, Utah, and Tooele counties. However, Utah Fire Info reported that no structures are presently at risk from the flames.
The fire activity from the Iron Fire and Sawmill Fire, which are currently active in Iron County, is adding to the hazy skies observed across Utah on Saturday.. Moreover, a significant portion of the smoke is originating from larger wildfires that are burning in Nevada and Arizona.
“Utah is seeing increased wildfire activity, including the #IronFire & #SawmillFire burning in Western Utah. However, much of the widespread smoke forecast across Utah is being transported from larger wildfires burning in neighboring states, including Nevada & Arizona,” Utah Fire Info stated on X.
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Utah fires cause{{/usCountry}}
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Determined to be caused by human activity, the fire is being fought by several fire crews both on the ground and in the air, with additional resources en route.{{/usCountry}}
Determined to be caused by human activity, the fire is being fought by several fire crews both on the ground and in the air, with additional resources en route.{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, Utah Fire Info reported that smoke can disperse over hundreds of miles influenced by wind and weather conditions.{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, Utah Fire Info reported that smoke can disperse over hundreds of miles influenced by wind and weather conditions.{{/usCountry}}
It further suggested that vulnerable populations—such as children, the elderly, pregnant individuals, and those with heart or lung ailments—should think about reducing their outdoor activities when smoke levels rise.{{/usCountry}}
It further suggested that vulnerable populations—such as children, the elderly, pregnant individuals, and those with heart or lung ailments—should think about reducing their outdoor activities when smoke levels rise.{{/usCountry}}
It is advisable to check local air quality forecasts prior to engaging in outdoor activities for extended periods.
Utah fire probe
According to Utah Fire Info, several crews were dispatched overnight, and more air support is expected to arrive on Saturday morning.
The investigation into the fire is ongoing.
A distinct smell of smoke can be detected as far north as Salt Lake and Davis counties, possibly even beyond.
As of 7 a.m., the fire remains completely uncontained.