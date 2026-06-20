Utah fires cause: New wildfire in Juab and Tooele counties expanding rapidly; check map, videos and evacuation updates

Utah fires: A wildfire ignited overnight on Saturday in Juab County, located north of Eureka, and rapidly expanded to over 1,000 acres by the morning, according to officials.

Utah fires: An overnight wildfire in Juab County has expanded to over 1,000 acres, affecting multiple counties. No structures are threatened(Utah Fire Info )

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The fire has spread into areas of Juab, Utah, and Tooele counties. However, Utah Fire Info reported that no structures are presently at risk from the flames.

The fire activity from the Iron Fire and Sawmill Fire, which are currently active in Iron County, is adding to the hazy skies observed across Utah on Saturday.. Moreover, a significant portion of the smoke is originating from larger wildfires that are burning in Nevada and Arizona.

“Utah is seeing increased wildfire activity, including the #IronFire & #SawmillFire burning in Western Utah. However, much of the widespread smoke forecast across Utah is being transported from larger wildfires burning in neighboring states, including Nevada & Arizona,” Utah Fire Info stated on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Determined to be caused by human activity, the fire is being fought by several fire crews both on the ground and in the air, with additional resources en route. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Determined to be caused by human activity, the fire is being fought by several fire crews both on the ground and in the air, with additional resources en route. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Utah Fire Info reported that smoke can disperse over hundreds of miles influenced by wind and weather conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Utah Fire Info reported that smoke can disperse over hundreds of miles influenced by wind and weather conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It further suggested that vulnerable populations—such as children, the elderly, pregnant individuals, and those with heart or lung ailments—should think about reducing their outdoor activities when smoke levels rise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It further suggested that vulnerable populations—such as children, the elderly, pregnant individuals, and those with heart or lung ailments—should think about reducing their outdoor activities when smoke levels rise. {{/usCountry}}

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It is advisable to check local air quality forecasts prior to engaging in outdoor activities for extended periods.

Utah fire probe

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According to Utah Fire Info, several crews were dispatched overnight, and more air support is expected to arrive on Saturday morning.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

A distinct smell of smoke can be detected as far north as Salt Lake and Davis counties, possibly even beyond.

As of 7 a.m., the fire remains completely uncontained.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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