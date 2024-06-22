Utah weather: Severe thunderstorms lead to closures and outages, here's what to know

Parts of Utah were hit with severe thunderstorms Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch across various communities, including Blanding, Escalante, Green River, Kanab, Moab, and Torrey. The weather conditions across Utah, including Salt Lake City, grew worse with flash floods and hail. Many were left without power as remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto arrived in southeast and central Utah. Several parts of Utah were affected by severe thunderstorms Friday (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)

Utah struck with severe thunderstorms, NWS issues warning

Amid deteriorating weather conditions, the NWS Salt Lake City issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter that read, “As a note, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that conditions are unusually favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce large hail and strong winds. If severe weather is imminent or occurring, a warning will be issued for the impacted area.”

Shortly after the storm alerts, Salt Lake City “received heavy rain and pea to dime-sized hail as the core of the storm moved through,” NWS said, adding that the situation was worse in Canyon Point, where “golf ball-sized hail” was reported at the Amangiri resort.

Flash floods lead to road closures

Flash flooding in Moab was reported by authorities as Mill Creek overflowed its banks this evening at 400 East and 300 South, according to ABC4. Precautionary evacuations were carried out from local businesses on 100 South as flood water was flowing over the bridge on 400 East near a local high school.

The outlet adds that other areas, including Kane Creek Blvd. and 500 West, were also closed. Meanwhile, U.S. 191 was temporarily closed at Spanish Trail Rd. due to the flood. Authorities have warned people to refrain from going around creek banks or bridges.

Road collapse, landslides and power outages

A portion of SR-163 washed out in San Juan County near Mexican Hat, Utah Highway Patrol reported. The storm also caused power outages, leaving around 6,000 households without electricity in Vernal. At least five power poles were knocked down due to severe winds. Additionally, a landslide along Diamond Fork Road near the Fifth Water Hot Springs Trailhead led to road closure.