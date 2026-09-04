Verizon outage in Oklahoma and Arkansas: Services down in Tulsa and Little Rock

Verizon customers in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas are reporting service disruptions, with outage reports emerging in Tulsa and Little Rock.

Downdetector reports

Verizon down. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of Verizon outages began around 3:40 p.m. EDT Thursday. Most users reported problems with phone and internet services, while some said their devices had switched to SOS mode.

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The reports appear to be concentrated in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas, including the Tulsa and Little Rock areas.

One user reported, “Looks like Verizon is down in at least parts of Northwest Arkansas. Have reports of several employees on mobile devices that have gone into SOS mode."

Another wrote, "Northwest Arkansas for sure!!!!!!! Why does Verizon have so many outages all the time???!!"

A third user added, "Down in North Central Arkansas!"

Another reported, "I'm in Grove Oklahoma and I have no service."

One more user wrote, "Seems all of Arkansas is down at this point. I'm NEA and see that others from NCA and NWA are reporting outages. Website simply says "a known issue" and "working on solution". Wish we would get prorated added data/time like my home internet company does. Being left without answers kinda bums me out. If anyone has any idea as to why we are down, that'd be nice to know."

Verizon responds

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, Verizon Support acknowledged the outage, writing, "Hello there, We are aware of a wireless service interruption impacting some Verizon customers. Our engineers are engaged and working to quickly resolve the issue. We apologize for the inconvenience." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, Verizon Support acknowledged the outage, writing, "Hello there, We are aware of a wireless service interruption impacting some Verizon customers. Our engineers are engaged and working to quickly resolve the issue. We apologize for the inconvenience." {{/usCountry}}

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However, it remains unclear what caused the outage or when full service will be restored.