‘Very complex situation’: Miami-Dade Fire rescue chief provides update on Amazon plane crash

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied Jadallah described the response to the Amazon cargo plane crash at Miami International Airport as a “very complex situation.” The chief's comments came after the crews rescued trapped victims, battled a major aircraft fire and worked to contain an active fuel leak following the crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue vehicles stand next to a Prime Air cargo plane at Miami International Airport after it overran the runway. ((Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP))

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The crash killed five people and injured five others after the Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft overshot the runway while attempting to land Sunday afternoon. Three injured victims were transported to hospitals in critical condition, officials said.

Jadallah said nearly 200 fire rescue personnel responded after the aircraft struck multiple vehicles on the ground, trapping some victims inside.

Deep Dive What caused the Amazon cargo plane to crash at Miami International Airport? The cause of the crash remains unknown as investigations by the FAA and NTSB are ongoing. At the time of the crash, Miami was experiencing thunderstorms and gusting winds, but it is unclear if weather played a role. How many people were affected by the Amazon plane crash at Miami International Airport? The crash resulted in the deaths of five people and injuries to five others, including three who were in critical condition. What actions did emergency services take following the crash of the Amazon cargo plane? Emergency services, including nearly 200 fire rescue personnel, responded by extinguishing the flames, conducting a search-and-rescue operation for the pilot and co-pilot, and managing an active fuel leak from the aircraft.

“As you may have seen or may have heard, the airplane did strike a couple of vehicles that required a couple of victims that were actually trapped in the vehicles,” Jadallah said. “A complex extrication with our technical rescue team started to occur.”

He added that firefighters also conducted a search-and-rescue operation to remove the pilot and co-pilot from the aircraft while fighting intense flames.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Miami airport plane crash update: Ground stop declared as videos show heavy smoke rising from runway What happened to the Amazon cargo plane? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Miami airport plane crash update: Ground stop declared as videos show heavy smoke rising from runway What happened to the Amazon cargo plane? {{/usCountry}}

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The Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft was operated by 21 Air, a North Carolina-based charter airline, on behalf of Amazon Air. The flight had departed from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The flight was attempting to land in Miami.

According to Miami International Airport officials, the aircraft “overran Miami International Airport’s diagonal runway and is disabled at the northwest end of the airport.”

Flight tracking data from FlightRadar24 showed the aircraft was traveling at approximately 112 knots (129 mph) when it left the usable runway area.

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The aircraft came to rest near a parking area serving an Amazon warehouse and other businesses, according to FlightRadar24.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived to find the plane engulfed in flames with heavy smoke coming from the wreckage.

Officials said the aircraft also struck vehicles on the ground, creating additional rescue challenges. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said emergency teams reached the crash site within seconds.

“At least five people have lost their lives, and five others are injured,” she said during a news conference. She added that officials were focusing on supporting victims and their families.

Amazon confirmed that the aircraft involved was operated by 21 Air and expressed condolences to those affected.

“We’re heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives in today’s incident at Miami International Airport,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said.

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FAA and NTSB begin investigation into the crash

The cause of the crash remains unknown. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the incident.

At the time of the crash, Miami experienced thunderstorms and gusting winds, according to FlightRadar24. Investigators have not said whether weather played any role.

The crash temporarily disrupted operations at the airport, prompting a ground stop. Miami International Airport warned passengers about delays and cancellations following the incident.

The FAA has not announced any broader safety concerns involving Boeing 767 aircraft following the crash.

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