Sri Vijaya Puram, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is scheduled to arrive in Sri Vijaya Puram on August 8 on a two-day visit to the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said on Thursday.

Vice President to arrive in Sri Vijaya Puram on August 8 on two-day visit to Andamans

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Radhakrishnan will reach Sri Vijaya Puram around 1 PM in a special aircraft at INS Utkrosh, where he will be welcomed by Lt Governor Admiral D K Joshi , senior officials of Andaman and Nicobar Command, and officials of the union territory administration.

During his official tour, Radhakrishnan will visit National Memorial Cellular Jail, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island , and Viper Island to pay homage to freedom fighters.

"However, his visit to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island is tentative due to a cyclonic weather advisory on August 8 and August 9 issued by the meteorological department. The island is a 20-minute boat ride from Sri Vijaya Puram and the sea might be rough during his two-day official tour," an official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Vice President will interact with local administrative officials to review developmental and strategic projects in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Vice President will interact with local administrative officials to review developmental and strategic projects in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. {{/usCountry}}

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In the evening, he is likely to address a small gathering on 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign at Dr B R Ambedkar Institute of Technology at Dollygunj in Sri Vijaya Puram.

On August 9, the Vice President will leave for New Delhi from Sri Vijaya Puram in the evening.

Meanwhile, the union territory administration and the local police have already swung into action to make necessary security arrangements for his visit.

As a preventive measures the security agencies has prohibited use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hand gliders, Unmanned Aerial vehicles , Unmanned Aerial Systems Solutions , micro light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, Chinese lanterns, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft, etc in the entire Islands during his stay in the archipelago.

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