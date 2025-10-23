Video: Indian trucker kills 3 in California crash, US Police says he was on drugs

A 21-year-old Indian man, identified as Jashanpreet Singh, has been arrested in Southern California for allegedly causing a fiery semi-truck crash that killed three people and injured several others, according to US news reports. Punjab-origin truck driver Jashanpreet Singh, 21, from Yuba City has been arrested for causing a crash on California’s 10 Freeway in Ontario on October 21, leaving three people dead and four injured.

Jashanpreet Singh, an illegal immigrant, faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after his big rig ploughed into slow-moving traffic on a San Bernardino County freeway.

Crossed into US illegally in 2022

According to reports, Jashanpreet Singh crossed the southern US border in 2022 and was first intercepted by Border Patrol agents in California’s El Centro Sector in March that year. However, he was later released into the interior of the country by the Joe Biden administration under its “alternatives to detention” policy, which allows certain undocumented migrants to remain free while awaiting immigration hearings.

Crash caught on dashcam

The deadly crash, which took place on the I-10 Freeway, was captured on the dashcam of Singh’s Freightliner tractor-trailer. The footage shows the truck slamming into an SUV, triggering a fire that killed at least three people. Singh and a roadside mechanic assisting with a tyre change were among those injured.

Police said Singh never applied the brakes before impact and was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. “He was eventually transported to the hospital, and he was checked out by the medical staff, and our officers determined he was driving under the influence of drugs,” said CHP Officer Rodrigo Jimenez, as quoted by ABC7 News.

Investigators confirmed that toxicology tests later verified Singh’s impairment.

No legal immigration status

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that Singh has no lawful immigration status in the country. According to a Fox News report, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has now lodged an immigration detainer against him following his arrest.

The three victims killed in the crash have not yet been publicly identified.

Renewed debate on immigration and trucking safety

The incident has reignited debate over federal immigration and trucking regulations. US transportation secretary Sean Duffy commented on the growing safety concerns surrounding unqualified commercial drivers.

“I put states on notice this summer: enforce the Trump Administration’s English language requirements or the checks stop coming,” Duffy said.

“California is the only state in the nation that refuses to ensure big rig drivers can read our road signs and communicate with law enforcement. This is a fundamental safety issue that impacts you and your family on America’s road.”

Similar case in Florida

This latest crash comes just months after another Indian national, Harjinder Singh, was accused of causing a fatal collision in Fort Pierce, Florida, that left three people dead. Harjinder, who illegally entered the US in 2018, reportedly failed both English and road-sign tests before obtaining a commercial driver’s licence in California.