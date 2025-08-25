Harjinder Singh case: How a deadly crash in Florida has led to petitions and counter-petitions

A petition demanding fair sentencing for Harjinder Singh, an Indian truck driver who is facing charges of vehicular homicide, has gained over 2.3 million signatures on Change.org. Singh, an illegal migrant trucker, stands accused of causing a deadly crash in Fort Pierce, which left three people dead. Harjinder Singh could face a 45-year prison sentence.(Change.org)

On August 23, Harjinder Singh was denied bond by a Florida judge. St. Lucie County Judge Lauren Sweet ruled that the trucker was an unauthorized alien and posed a substantial flight risk. He also found probable cause for all six charges against Singh, and classified them as forcible felonies under the state’s law. The 28-year-old could face a 45-year prison sentence.

A statement by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FHSMV) states that Singh will be deported at the end of the proceedings against him.

With the case grabbing attention, here is everything you need to know about Harjinder Singh and the petition regarding his pardon.

Who is Harjinder Singh and what is the case against him?

He is a 28-year-old who was working as a truck driver. Singh illegally crossed into the US from the southern border in 2018. He got a commercial driver's license in California. He tried to obtain work authorization but was rejected in 2020 by the first Trump administration, Tricia McLaughlin, Homeland Security assistant secretary for public affairs, said.

Investigators claim Singh attempted an illegal U-turn in his semi truck on August 12. This caused the vehicle to jackknife, blocking the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike. A minivan then slammed into the trailer, killing three people inside. Singh was arrested on two warrants charging him with three counts of manslaughter as well as three counts of vehicular homicide.

Harjinder Singh petition: What does it say?

The petition was started by Manisha Kaushal on Change.org and has garnered over 2.3 million signatures till now. The petition urges Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to consider the case as a “tragic accident" and "not a deliberate act.” It also calls representatives, judges, and relevant authorities “to show clemency in Mr. Singh's sentencing, allowing room for growth and rehabilitation without undermining the gravity of the incident.”

Counter-petition launched

The petition has faced backlash. A counter-petition has been launched to deport supporters of Singh. Started by Hugh Mann, who calls himself a “truck driver and a heritage American”, the petition says that people advocating for a fair sentencing in Singh’s case “not only undermine the legal system but also pose a potential threat to public safety by advocating leniency for someone whose actions led to irreversible consequences.” The petition has received over 1.6 million signatures on Change.org, according to an update.

Visa ban on truckers

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a pause in issuing work visas to some foreign truck drivers. He warned that foreign drivers are “endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers,” the Associated Press reported. He did not provide more details about the directive.

As per the outlet, around a few thousand of an estimated 3.5 million commercial truck drivers in the US could be affected by the new directive.

The pause is focused on drivers operating under three types of visas, most prominently the H-2B visa for temporary workers.

FAQs

What has Harjinder Singh been charged with?

He has been charged with three counts of manslaughter and three counts of vehicular homicide.

When did the crash in Florida take place?

The crash happened on August 12.

How many people will the pause on work visas to foreign truck drivers affect?

As per the Associated Press, the directive could affect a few thousand.