H1-B visa holders face increased competitions, challenges in US labor market, applicant says ‘Feeling very tense’

A tech professional from the Bay Area brought attention to the increasing challenges faced by H-1B visa holders in the American labor market. After the Labor Market Test (LMT) dropped an abnormally high number of US applicants, a Reddit user, who has been an Oracle + SAP Manager since 2020, reported that their employer's PERM procedure bogged down. US visa rules have witnessed significant changes under the Donald Trump administration. (Unsplash)

“Honestly did not expect this since role is very niche, but looks like market is like this nowadays. Feeling very tense because green card is main plan for long-term settlement,” the post read, highlighting the stress experienced by visa holders who depend on employment-based permanent residency.

Also Read: H-1B visa system: Indian IT workers fear job loss in US amid Trump's anti-immigrant campaign

A look at challenges faced by labor market amid layoffs

Another Reddit user highlighted the increasing competition in the US, saying: “Americans are now far more aware of where companies are placing these ads, and there's usually plenty of applicants in this layoff heavy environment. Its gonna be near impossible to legitimately pass a LMT.”

A third Reddit user offered a calculated strategy for overcoming PERM obstacles, suggesting that it's possible to find an employer where many Americans don't even want to work.

The user further argued that it depends on the work, location, and organization, but sometimes a tiny consultancy may handle PERM much more readily than well-known ones. “A less desirable locations like rural, low-demand areas, one may find it easier to pass the LMT, as fewer US workers apply or meet the minimum qualifications.”

Visa holders alerted about potential errors

In addition, a few users highlighted concerns regarding possible systemic exploitation.

Some people on X are purposefully applying to these PERM positions even though they are not qualified, a Reddit user claimed. The user went on to say that they are kicking themselves for providing companies the full authority to take advantage of H1Bs and fire others, even if they are unaware that PERM is only for those who already have work. “It’s not going to give them a job just gonna mess it up for everyone.”

Disclaimer: The story is based on a Reddit user's post. The claims, facts, and viewpoints presented here belong to the original poster and do not represent the views of Hindustan Times as we have not independently verified them.