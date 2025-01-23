Video shows shocking moment fight erupts at Costco over Pokemon cards. Watch

A group of adults recently broke into a fight at a Costco store in Los Angeles over Pokemon cards. Several videos of the incident have since been making rounds on social media, showing the extreme lengths shoppers went to snag the coveted merchandise. In recent weeks, instances of unruly customer behaviour have been more frequent due to the high demand for Pokemon cards. Costco shoppers broke into a fight over Pokemon cards amid high demand for the collectible goods(X)

Customers brawl over Pokemon cards at Costco store in LA

The collectable goods that caused the fight were the 151 Blooming Waters Premium Collection, which originally cost $120 to $150, per New York Post. However, Costco slashed the prices down to $60 and under last week, causing a surge in demand among Pokemon fans. The footage of the fight that erupted at the Atwater Village Costco in Los Angeles, California, on January 16 was shared across various social media platforms.

In a clip posted on X, two shoppers can be seen getting into a physical altercation over Pokemon cards. An unsuspecting man carrying two boxes of collectable goods was attacked by another man in a green jacket. However, the individual retaliated and elbowed his attacker. “Get the f**k off of me, bro,” a shopper can be heard yelling in the video.

While other members of the crowd demanded the police be called to the scene, authorities were not called as the store handled the incident internally, according to TMZ. Another video shared on X shows Costco shoppers rushing to grab several boxes of the card after a staffer places them in a stack. However, it is not clear whether the video was shot at the same store.

In the wake of the growing fights between shoppers, Costco has set a two-unit per-person limit on Pokemon cards, reported Marca. The outlet notes that this is not the first time the company has been forced to place such a limit, as it has previously faced similar incidents with Pokemon merchandise. The measure was applied during last year's Black Friday, with the purchase limit of Pokemon mini tins being three units per person.