Oscars 2025 to honour Los Angeles amid wildfire crisis, do away with live performances

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has shared some updates for the upcoming 2025 Oscars ceremony, set to take place on March 2. In light of the ongoing wildfire crisis in California, the Academy plans to pay special tribute to Los Angeles, a city known as the "city of dreams" and the heart of the film industry. Oscars 2025 to honour Los Angeles amid wildfire crisis.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a letter sent to its full membership, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang announced, "We will honour Los Angeles as the city of dreams, showcasing its beauty and resilience, as well as its role as a beacon for filmmakers and creative visionaries for over a century."

The letter went on to express the Academy's commitment to recognising the strength, creativity, and optimism that have long defined the city and its influence on the global entertainment industry.

Kramer and Yang emphasised that the ceremony would reflect recent events, particularly the ongoing challenges faced by the region due to wildfires, while also celebrating the indomitable spirit of the city's residents and its artistic community. The Academy aims to spotlight Los Angeles not just as a backdrop for filmmaking, but as a vital part of the storytelling tradition.

In addition to this tribute, the Academy announced a notable shift in the structure of the ceremony's music presentations.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this year, the Oscars will "move away" from the traditional live performances of the nominated songs in the Best Original Song category.

Instead, the focus will shift to the songwriters themselves, honouring their artistry and creative process.

Historically, the live performances were the highlight of the Best Original Song segment, with the performers often taking centre stage.

However, this new approach aims to give more recognition to the songwriters, who are the true nominees in this category.

"This year, the best original song category presentation will move away from live performances and will be focused on the songwriters," the letter confirmed, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"We will celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life," the letter included.

The Academy's decision to focus on the songwriters aims to uncover the stories and inspiration behind the nominated songs, offering a deeper insight into the creative process and the people responsible for the music that enhances cinematic storytelling.