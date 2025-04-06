Virginia Beach Oceanfront: Shooting, fight reports surface amid ‘mass casualty incident’ alert

Reports of a fight and a shooting incident at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront have surfaced, with witnesses taking to social media to claim they saw an altercation followed by gunfire. Virginia Beach EMS issued a ‘Mass Casualty Incident’ alert to residents. However, police have not yet confirmed the reports of the fight and shooting. Reports of a fight and a shooting incident at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront have emerged.(UnSplash)

“They're are fighting at the Virginia Beach oceanfront,” one person reported on Facebook.

Another reported, “I just watched every cop in Va beach hauling ass towards the oceanfront.”

Another witness wrote on X, “I work at the oceanfront. Something seems to be happening between 19th and 21st st on either Atlantic ave or the boardwalk.”

Heavy police presence has been reported near 17th Street and Atlantic. A bystander told News 3 that there was a crowd and shots were fired.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information