Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virginia Beach Oceanfront: Shooting, fight reports surface amid ‘mass casualty incident’ alert

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 06, 2025 09:55 AM IST

Reports of a fight and a shooting incident at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront have emerged. Virginia Beach EMS issued ‘Mass Casualty Incident’ alert to residents.

Reports of a fight and a shooting incident at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront have surfaced, with witnesses taking to social media to claim they saw an altercation followed by gunfire. Virginia Beach EMS issued a ‘Mass Casualty Incident’ alert to residents. However, police have not yet confirmed the reports of the fight and shooting.

Reports of a fight and a shooting incident at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront have emerged.(UnSplash)
Reports of a fight and a shooting incident at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront have emerged.(UnSplash)

“They're are fighting at the Virginia Beach oceanfront,” one person reported on Facebook.

Another reported, “I just watched every cop in Va beach hauling ass towards the oceanfront.”

Another witness wrote on X, “I work at the oceanfront. Something seems to be happening between 19th and 21st st on either Atlantic ave or the boardwalk.”

Heavy police presence has been reported near 17th Street and Atlantic. A bystander told News 3 that there was a crowd and shots were fired.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Virginia Beach Oceanfront: Shooting, fight reports surface amid ‘mass casualty incident’ alert
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On