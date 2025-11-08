Vivek Ramaswamy gets big boost in Ohio days after criticizing GOP's plans

US President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind his ally and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy who is running for Ohio governor in 2026 as Trump called him “something special, young, smart and strong”. File photo of Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, candidate for Ohio governor in 2026, speaks during a town hall at The River Church Cincinnati in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Heaping big praise on Ramaswamy, Trump said he “truly loves our country”. “I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He is Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social account.

This just days after he crticised Republican policies following the Democrats' landslide victory in mayoral elections in New York, Virginia and New Jersey. He called for focus on economic reforms and shift from identity-based politics in a video message posted on X.

Trump's big praise for Ramaswamy

“Vivek Ramaswamy is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio, a place I love and WON BIG, THREE TIMES, in 2016, 2020, and 2024! (sic)” Trump wrote, referring to his own performance there in presidential elections.

Trump highlighted Ramaswamy’s determination to boosting the economy, cutting taxes, and promoting “Made in the U.S.A.” manufacturing, adding that Ramaswamy would “keep our now very secure border secure".

Ramaswamy is an entrepreneur and was the youngest presidential candidate in 2024. He is one of the most prominent Indian-origin figures in the US and interestingly is a vocal critic of the H-1B visa programme that mostly benefits Indian techies.

“As your next Governor, Vivek will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Advance Election Integrity, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump further wrote.

Ohio is set to vote for its governor next year.

Ramaswamy's lessons following Democrats' victory

Following the landslide victory of the Democrats in New Jersey, Virginia, and New York City mayoral elections, Ramaswamy issued a warning to the Republican party saying the results were a wake-up call. Urging the party to refocus on economic issues and abandon identity politics, he stressed on putting focus on affordability, and bring down costs of electric, grocery, healthcare, and housing.

He said the Republicans should shift focus from away from identity politics and colour of the skin or religion. In a post on X, he admitted defeat candidly, saying Republicans had their “a**es handed to them” and must learn from the results.

Listen carefully. No.1 - our side needs to focus on affordability. Make the American dream affordable. Bring down electric costs, grocery costs, healthcare costs and housing costs. And lay out how we are going to do it,” Ramaswamy said in the video.

Watch video here:

Adding that identity-based politics has no place in the Republican strategy, he said: “And No.2: cut out the identity politics. It does not suit Republicans. It’s not for us. That’s the woke Left’s game, not ours. We don’t care about the colour of your skin or religion. We care about the content of your character. That’s who we are."