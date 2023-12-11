Vivek Ramaswamy takes a piss during live talk on X and 2.3 m listening, Musk responds

In a recent X Spaces event that amassed over 100,000 listeners, Indian-American entrepreneur and GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy experienced a rather awkward moment. The event, which featured Elon Musk and controversial figures like Alex Jones, was abuzz when Ramaswamy had to excuse himself mid-conversation.

Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Musk was discussing his rationale for reinstating Infowars founder Alex Jones to his social media platform. Ramaswamy interjected with a polite “Gentlemen I have to go,” but as the event progressed, an unmistakable sound of running water was heard.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Alex quickly remarked, “Somebody’s got their phone in the bathroom.” The host, Mario Nawfal, identified the source, saying, “Vivek, that’s your phone. But I am not able to mute you.” Upon his return, Ramaswamy apologized for the unintended interruption.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Musk light-heartedly responded, “I hope you feel better now,” to which Ramaswamy assured, “I feel great.”

The incident sparked a flurry of humorous reactions

One user quipped, “This was probably the most intelligent part of the broadcast.”

Another added, “Vivek is literally draining the swamp,” while a third found humor in the situation, commenting, “That was pretty damn funny.”

The event even led to historical comparisons, with one user musing, “Unless there’s a recording out there of LBJ talking to reporters with the bathroom door open, I think this is indeed the first candidate we’ve heard pee.”

A fourth user shared a relatable anecdote, “As a host of a live show, random shit like that happens, LOL. I left the microphone hot once to come back to find my cat attacking it and meowing into it, LOL.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Why did Elon Musk reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' account?

The Tesla CEO reinstated the account of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on X following a user vote, five years after Jones was banned. The decision was made public during an X audio stream that attracted over 4.5 million listeners. The conversation, which also included Andrew Tate.

Alex had been permanently suspended from Twitter in 2018, along with his Infowars website, for multiple violations of the platform’s abusive behavior policy. The permanent suspension, Twitter’s harshest penalty, effectively removes the account from public view and bars the individual from creating new accounts.