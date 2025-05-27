Wall Street sees sudden jump: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures soar after Trump's latest U-turn

US stocks suddenly leapt higher Tuesday, with prospects of a U.S.-EU trade deal setting up the pathway. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and even Nasdaq shot up amid US President Donald Trump's decision to push back the implementation of whopping 50% tariffs. US stock market sees Nasdaq, Dow surge(Bloomberg)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged about 0.7%, while S&P 500 shot up 1%. Meanwhile, Nasdaq Composite, which relies mainly on tech-based stocks, rose around 1.3%, according to a Yahoo Finance report.

(THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY, PLEASE COME BACK FOR MORE INFORMATION)