Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wall Street sees sudden jump: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures soar after Trump's latest U-turn

ByShrey Banerjee
May 27, 2025 09:12 PM IST

US markets rallied Tuesday with the Dow increasing 0.7%, S&P 500 rising 1%, and Nasdaq climbing 1.3%.

US stocks suddenly leapt higher Tuesday, with prospects of a U.S.-EU trade deal setting up the pathway. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and even Nasdaq shot up amid US President Donald Trump's decision to push back the implementation of whopping 50% tariffs.

US stock market sees Nasdaq, Dow surge(Bloomberg)
US stock market sees Nasdaq, Dow surge(Bloomberg)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged about 0.7%, while S&P 500 shot up 1%. Meanwhile, Nasdaq Composite, which relies mainly on tech-based stocks, rose around 1.3%, according to a Yahoo Finance report.

ALSO READ | Why are Tesla stocks rising amid massive plunge in Europe sales? Know the secret behind


(THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY, PLEASE COME BACK FOR MORE INFORMATION)

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Wall Street sees sudden jump: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures soar after Trump's latest U-turn
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On