Wall Street sees sudden jump: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures soar after Trump's latest U-turn

US markets rallied Tuesday with the Dow increasing 0.7%, S&P 500 rising 1%, and Nasdaq climbing 1.3%.
US stocks suddenly leapt higher Tuesday, with prospects of a U.S.-EU trade deal setting up the pathway. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and even Nasdaq shot up amid US President Donald Trump's decision to push back the implementation of whopping 50% tariffs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged about 0.7%, while S&P 500 shot up 1%. Meanwhile, Nasdaq Composite, which relies mainly on tech-based stocks, rose around 1.3%, according to a Yahoo Finance report.