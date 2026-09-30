Walla Walla Hatch Grade Fire near Touchet: Evacuation orders for Byrnes Road area near Watson Loop; latest update, video

A Level 3 evacuation order was issued for the vicinity of Byrnes Road south of Watson Loop as the Hatch Grade Fire burned in Washington State on September 29. The blaze was reported at Hatch Grade Road and Wallula Road in Wallula.

Evacuation orders were issued amid the Hatch Grade Fire. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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WatchDuty, which tracks active fire outbreaks across the US, reported that the fire in Walla Walla & Umatilla Counties is currently at 200 acres. “Evacuation Level 3 (GO NOW). Dangerous Wildfire vicinity of Burns Rd and Byerly Rd,” WatchDuty further reported.

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“Fire Resources are engaged in structure protection around the 3000 Block of Byrnes Rd per unit on scene,” a later update read. Here's the map of the area, as shared by a local news site.

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{{^usCountry}} Many locals also complained of the fire burning near Touchet. “Hatch Grade Fire near Touchet, WA - anyone know how close this is to Locher Rd?,” one asked. Another shared a video of the ongoing blaze. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many locals also complained of the fire burning near Touchet. “Hatch Grade Fire near Touchet, WA - anyone know how close this is to Locher Rd?,” one asked. Another shared a video of the ongoing blaze. {{/usCountry}}

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Walla Walla Hatch Grade Fire: Scary visuals

One person shared a photo from the fire. “A large fire is burning in the Wallula Junction area near Hatch Grade, on the WA-OR border, with crews responding from Walla Walla and Umatilla Counties. Initial reports say the blaze is already 200 acres in size. Umatilla County has reportedly already escalated to a third alarm, with numerous fire trucks being dispatched to the scene,” they wrote.

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Another person shared the photo of an orange glow in the sky amid the ongoing blaze.

“Firefighters have responded to a wildland fire in the area of Wallula Road and Dorran Road near the Oregon border. Fire estimated at 200 acres. This is the “Hatch Grade Fire”,” a local fire tracking page also noted.

Hatch Grade Fire: Scared reactions come in

Several people reacted to the Hatch Grade Fire. “I just got a level 3 evacuation but I’m not even near I’m in east Kennewick??,” one said. Another added “Just went through there. 20-30 mph winds. It will be a tough fight.” Meanwhile, many offered prayers.

Initially the fire was at 50-75 acres before it expanded to the current 200 acres. “Resources are enroute to an unknown size vegetation fire with a large column visible per radio traffic,” the initial update from WatchDuty on the Hatch Grade Fire had noted.