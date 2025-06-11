Walmart faces renewed boycott calls over owner Christy Walton's action - Here's what happened

Walmart is facing a fresh wave of backlash, not for its pricing, but for its proximity to a message that’s being seen as a critique of President Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again (MAGA) rhetoric. The person at the center of the row is Christy Walton, a billionaire philanthropist and member of the family that owns America’s largest retail empire. Walmart is facing renewed boycott calls(Unsplash)

Walton’s ad in The New York Times called for democratic engagement, as per Newsweek. But for some, it read like a direct shot across political lines.

An ad with no names but plenty of meaning

The message encouraged Americans to show up, speak up, and be civil in political conversations. It was released under the banner of 'No Kings Day,' a symbolic gesture for civic participation and democratic values. There was no mention of any political party. No leader was named in Walmart's advert.

The ad spoke of honoring commitments to allies, protecting against dictators, and respecting trade partnerships-remarks, which many have taken as a veiled criticism of Donald Trump’s "America First" foreign policy.

The message ended with: "The honor, dignity and integrity of our country is not for sale. Show up, attend your town halls, be civil." The ad stated that the views expressed were “solely those of Christy Walton."

Trump supporters call for Walmart’s boycott

The ad didn’t go unnoticed in conservative circles. Kari Lake, the Trump administration’s senior adviser at the US Agency for Global Media, wasted no time in sharing her take. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she posted a photo of the ad with a pointed question: “Do you shop at Walmart?”

According to Newsweek, she wasn’t alone. Other MAGA supporters joined in, advocating for a boycott of Walmart.

Walmart stays silent on controversy

As of now, Walmart has made no official comment on the matter. The ad was published under Christy Walton’s name, not the company’s. Whether the matter will gain real traction or fizzle out remains to be seen.

FAQs

1: What was the ‘No Kings Day’ ad about?

It encouraged Americans to attend town halls and participate in civic discourse, promoting values like commitment to allies, democratic principles, and respect for global partnerships.

2: Did the ad mention Donald Trump?

No, the ad didn’t name Trump directly. However, its language and themes were widely interpreted as a critique of his foreign policy and "America First" approach.

3: Who placed the ad?

The ad was placed by Christy Walton, heiress to the Walmart fortune. It clearly stated that the opinions expressed were hers alone.