Walmart offering more than Trump's salary as president to some managers; here's why

Walmart is offering some of its managers substantial wage hikes as part of a larger drive to increase salaries. The fortunate beneficiaries are market managers who oversee multiple businesses, and they stand to gain a significant sum of income. Walmart called its decision the “latest in a series of investments in hourly and salaried roles across the company.”(AP)

The Wall Street Journal claims that these managers may anticipate seeing an enormous bump in their overall pay, which includes incentives and stock awards, from $320,000 to a cool $420,000 at the lower end and from $570,000 to an incredible $620,000 at the upper end.

“The market manager role is key for our business and for serving our customers however they shop,” a Walmart representative told CNN. This means the managers salaries will be higher than US President Donald Trump's, who receives a salary of $400,000 as per the Article II, Section 1, Clause 7 of the US Constitution.

Walmart explains its new pay boost move

The spokeswoman added that bonuses and more lucrative stock grants will be added to the base pay for these kinds of jobs, which will boost salaries by up to 25%. Walmart employs about 400 market managers in the US, making it the largest private employment in the nation.

These mid-level managerial positions are not easy since they require long hours, supervising employees, providing customer service, and traveling from store to store to check inventory. According to Walmart's own Nick DeMoss, starting Wednesday, the company increased the pay packets of 3,700 pharmacists from the previous year, not including the additional incentives and benefits.

Walmart employees are now earning an amazing $140,000 a year on average thanks to a recent wage increase. Additionally, the hourly compensation for the almost 4,000 opticians they employ has skyrocketed to $22.50, a move the firm has hailed as “another step in our strategy to offer good jobs that lead to great careers.”