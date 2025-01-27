Alien bases exist deep in ocean? Republican congressman makes bombshell claim

A prominent Republican congressman in the United States has claimed that aliens are residing in the ocean's depths. US Representative Tim Burchett claimed that an admiral, whom he did not identify, told him about an extraterrestrial craft that was moving underwater at remarkable speed. US Representative Tim Burchett claimed that an admiral, whom he did not identify, told him about an extraterrestrial craft that was moving underwater at remarkable speed.(X)

During an appearance on a program hosted by former Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, Tennessee Congressman Burchett, who has been advocating for increased transparency regarding UFOs, believes that the United States government is hiding facts on aliens.

“They tell me something's moving at hundreds of miles an hour underwater... as large as a football field, underwater,” the Tennessee congressman told Gaetz, who currently runs a show on One America News, a right-wing news outlet.

“This was a documented case and I have an admiral telling me this stuff.”

Burchett rejects worries around alien threats

When Gaetz asked if several UFO sightings occur above water, Burchett stated that everything is possible due to “the vastness of God's great universe.”

He further assured Americans that the astounding advances of the alleged aliens were not a cause for concern.

“I'm not worried about them harming me,” he replied. “I mean, with that capabilities, they would have barbecued us a long time ago.” There is no proof that intelligent life exists anywhere else than Earth.

Here's what Pentagon's 2024 report stated

Congress, however, has started to take sightings of mysterious flying objects more seriously, considering the once-loathed subject of UFOs—now frequently referred to as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs).

The Pentagon stated in a study published in March 2024 that it lacked evidence of UFOs, claiming that numerous alleged sightings were actually weather balloons, surveillance planes, satellites, and other typical activity.

At a 2023 congressional hearing, an ex-Air Force intelligence officer claimed that the US government had retrieved numerous wrecked unexplained aircraft and even non-human "biologics" throughout the years. However, the Pentagon denied these claims.