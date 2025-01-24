Pete Hegseth, Trump's Pentagon pick, ‘paid’ $50,000 to woman who accused him of 2017 sex assault

Pete Hegseth, who was President Donald Trump’s nominee for defence secretary, admitted during a confirmation hearing that he paid $50,000 to the woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2017, reported news agency Associated Press. Pete Hegseth, President Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, paid $50,000 to the woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2017(REUTERS)

Pete Hegseth, however, cleared a crucial Senate procedural hurdle despite new allegations of abusing a former wife, signalling likely support for his confirmation. Hegseth denies the steady stream of allegations, ranging from domestic abuse to excessive drinking, that have surfaced against him since Donald Trump tapped him to run the department in November, Bloomberg reported.

The Senate voted 51-49 on Thursday to stop opponents from using procedural measures to delay approval of Hegseth’s nomination, preparing the way for a confirmation vote within days.

Hegseth's admission of paying $50,000 was discovered in written responses that were provided to Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren in answer to additional questions she had for Hegseth as part of the vetting process.

Hegseth's attorney, Timothy Parlatore, had earlier confirmed that the payment had been made but declined to comment on the settlement amount.

The $50,000 payment was made years after the woman told police that Hegseth sexually assaulted her in a California hotel room in 2017. She also alleged that he took her phone, blocked the door and refused to let her leave, as stated in an investigative report that was released in November.

Hegseth told police at the time that the encounter had been consensual. Parlatore, his attorney, said the payment was made as part of a confidential settlement a few years after the police investigation because Hegseth was concerned about legal action.

Senate to confirm Hegseth

The Republican-controlled Senate’s show of support for Hegseth in the face of criticism that he lacks high-level experience and allegations of alcohol abuse, sexual misconduct and financial mismanagement of organizations he previously led offer a powerful demonstration of Donald Trump’s sway over GOP lawmakers.

Republicans senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine voted to oppose moving to a final vote on Hegseth.

Murkowski said in a social media post that Hegseth’s record, including admissions of marital infidelity, demonstrates “a lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces.” She also raised concerns about his earlier opposition to women in combat.

“Although he has recently revised his statements on women in combat since being nominated, I remain concerned about the message that confirming Mr. Hegseth sends to women currently serving and those aspiring to join,” Murkowski said.

Senate Republicans moved forward with the nomination two days after public revelations that Hegseth’s former sister-in-law had alleged in a sworn affidavit that Hegseth was emotionally abusive to his second wife, one time causing her to hiding in a closet for her safety and had a history of drunken and aggressive behaviour.

Hegseth, 44, a former Fox News host who served in the Army National Guard in Iraq and Afghanistan, dismissed allegations against him as “anonymous smears” in his confirmation hearing.

Hegseth’s lawyer Timothy Parlatore denied the claims of the nominee’s former sister-in-law and called her “an anti-Trump far left Democrat” who never got along with his family.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)